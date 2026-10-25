Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaashvi confronted boyfriend ScoutOP about his closeness with Love Gill.

She questioned their interactions, expressed disgust, and demanded boundaries.

Host Rohit Shetty earlier flagged their close interactions as concerning.

Scout and Love maintain their close bond is sibling-like.

Gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani has confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, over his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Lovepreet ‘Love’ Kaur Gill. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi questions their interactions and urges Scout, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, to set clear boundaries with Love.

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Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP About His Bond With Love Gill

The promo opens with host Rohit Shetty announcing that someone has arrived to meet Scout. Kaashvi soon turns the conversation towards Love, asking Scout, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?”

She then questions Love about her behaviour with Scout, asking, “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?”

Love defends her actions, explaining, “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.”

Kaashvi also brings up Scout’s earlier comparison between her and Love, asking, “How did you think you could compare me with her?”

Scout clarifies that he was referring to the way Love had been looking after him. “The comparison was about the way she was taking care of me,” he replies.

However, his explanation does not appear to satisfy Kaashvi. She tells him that if he wanted to feel at home, he should have stayed there, adding, “It makes me feel disgusted.”

She then makes her expectations clear, warning Scout, “If you have even an ounce of self-respect, draw the line and cut her out.”

Rohit Shetty Had Earlier Questioned Scout And Love

The confrontation follows Rohit Shetty’s remarks about Scout and Love’s interactions during Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. When Rohit asked Love about their relationship, she said she considered Scout a brother.

Rohit then pointed to instances in which Scout had massaged Love’s feet, hands and neck, questioning how their behaviour appeared on screen.

“When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all,” he said.

Scout defended himself by saying that he also massages actor Mahhi Vij when she asks him to. Rohit, however, cautioned him that his closeness with Love was creating a negative impression among viewers.

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ScoutOP And Love Gill’s Friendship In 'Bigg Boss 20'

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of the season, alongside Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. As the show progressed, Scout, Love and Yung became particularly close.

Their frequent teasing, physical interactions and shared game strategy have attracted attention both inside the house and among viewers. Despite the scrutiny, Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is like that of siblings.