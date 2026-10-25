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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Questions His Closeness With Love Gill, Says 'Cut Her Out'

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Questions His Closeness With Love Gill, Says 'Cut Her Out'

Bigg Boss 20 promo shows Kaashvi Hiranandani questioning ScoutOP’s closeness with Love Gill and urging him to set boundaries.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kaashvi confronted boyfriend ScoutOP about his closeness with Love Gill.
  • She questioned their interactions, expressed disgust, and demanded boundaries.
  • Host Rohit Shetty earlier flagged their close interactions as concerning.
  • Scout and Love maintain their close bond is sibling-like.

Gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani has confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, over his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Lovepreet ‘Love’ Kaur Gill. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi questions their interactions and urges Scout, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, to set clear boundaries with Love.

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Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP About His Bond With Love Gill

The promo opens with host Rohit Shetty announcing that someone has arrived to meet Scout. Kaashvi soon turns the conversation towards Love, asking Scout, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?”

She then questions Love about her behaviour with Scout, asking, “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?”

Love defends her actions, explaining, “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.”

Kaashvi also brings up Scout’s earlier comparison between her and Love, asking, “How did you think you could compare me with her?”

Scout clarifies that he was referring to the way Love had been looking after him. “The comparison was about the way she was taking care of me,” he replies.

However, his explanation does not appear to satisfy Kaashvi. She tells him that if he wanted to feel at home, he should have stayed there, adding, “It makes me feel disgusted.”

She then makes her expectations clear, warning Scout, “If you have even an ounce of self-respect, draw the line and cut her out.”

Rohit Shetty Had Earlier Questioned Scout And Love

The confrontation follows Rohit Shetty’s remarks about Scout and Love’s interactions during Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. When Rohit asked Love about their relationship, she said she considered Scout a brother.

Rohit then pointed to instances in which Scout had massaged Love’s feet, hands and neck, questioning how their behaviour appeared on screen.

“When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all,” he said.

Scout defended himself by saying that he also massages actor Mahhi Vij when she asks him to. Rohit, however, cautioned him that his closeness with Love was creating a negative impression among viewers.

ALSO READ: Daler Mehndi's Son Calls Uttarakhand Stage Row 'Very Unfortunate'; Subodh Uniyal Refuses To Apologise

ScoutOP And Love Gill’s Friendship In 'Bigg Boss 20'

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of the season, alongside Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. As the show progressed, Scout, Love and Yung became particularly close.

Their frequent teasing, physical interactions and shared game strategy have attracted attention both inside the house and among viewers. Despite the scrutiny, Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is like that of siblings.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kaashvi Hiranandani confront her boyfriend ScoutOP?

Kaashvi confronted ScoutOP over his closeness with fellow contestant Lovepreet Kaur Gill. She questioned their interactions and urged him to set clear boundaries with Love.

What were Kaashvi Hiranandani's main concerns regarding ScoutOP and Love Gill?

Kaashvi questioned Scout about his massages with Love and his comparison of her to Love. She expressed disgust and told him to set boundaries.

What was host Rohit Shetty's opinion on ScoutOP and Love Gill's interactions?

Rohit Shetty had earlier questioned their interactions, specifically massages.

How do ScoutOP and Love Gill describe their relationship in Bigg Boss 20?

Despite their frequent teasing and physical interactions, both Scout and Love maintain their bond is like that of siblings. Love also stated she considered him a brother.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Kaashvi Hiranandani ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill
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