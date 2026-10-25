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English NewsNewsIndiaNIA Files Chargesheet Against 6 Accused In Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Line Blast Case Linked To KZF

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 6 Accused In Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Line Blast Case Linked To KZF

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, and others.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NIA chargesheeted six for April 27 railway blast.
  • Explosion killed operative Jagroop Singh assembling devices for KZF.
  • Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh masterminded KZF terror, destabilizing Punjab.

Mohali, Oct 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the blast that occurred on April 27 on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab.

The incident resulted in the death of Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh, who was assembling explosives.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh, the NIA said in a statement on Saturday.

They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 27 to further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab.

The terror syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, it said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist (DIT).

The conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation.

Further investigation in this case is continuing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to the NIA filing a chargesheet?

The chargesheet was filed in connection with a blast on April 27 on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab. Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh died during the incident while assembling explosives.

Who are the individuals charged by the NIA in this case?

The NIA charged Gurjinder Singh, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh, Kulvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Manjeet Singh. They were part of a conspiracy involving the deceased operative, Jagroop Singh.

What was the alleged purpose of the railway line blast?

The blast was allegedly part of a conspiracy to further terror activities of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). It aimed to disrupt law and order in Punjab and promote Khalistani ideology.

Who is identified as the mastermind behind this conspiracy?

The conspiracy was hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with the proscribed Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). He has been declared a designated individual terrorist.

Published at : 25 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
NIA KZF PUNJAB
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