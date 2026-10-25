Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NIA chargesheeted six for April 27 railway blast.

Explosion killed operative Jagroop Singh assembling devices for KZF.

Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh masterminded KZF terror, destabilizing Punjab.

Mohali, Oct 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the blast that occurred on April 27 on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab.

The incident resulted in the death of Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh, who was assembling explosives.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh, the NIA said in a statement on Saturday.

They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 27 to further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab.

The terror syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, it said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist (DIT).

The conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation.

Further investigation in this case is continuing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)