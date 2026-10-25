Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi Civil Defence intercepted Houthi missiles; Houthis denied attack.

Houthis also claimed attacks on Saudi oil, airports, unconfirmed.

Airlines suspended flights to Saudi cities, citing security concerns.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said on Saturday that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards the Mecca and Medina regions. The Iran-backed group denied targeting the two holy cities, describing Riyadh's allegations as a "great and huge lie".

According to Saudi Civil Defence, debris from the interceptions fell at several locations, including Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh. Shrapnel was also reported in Wadi Mughamas, an area outside Mecca.

"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," the agency said in a post on X, adding that some debris fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.

However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected the allegations that the group had targeted the holy cities.

"What the Saudi enemy is promoting about our forces targeting towards the holy areas of Mecca and Medina is a great and huge lie," Saree was quoted as saying by AFP.

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Houthis Claim Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities, Airports

Separately, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil installations and airports on Saturday, including a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saree said the group had also targeted an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported attacks.

Saudi Arabia Issues Emergency Alerts Amid Aerial Threats

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Civil Defence issued emergency alerts warning of potential aerial threats in Mecca Province and the governorates of Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu.

The agency subsequently announced that the danger had passed in the affected areas.

In posts on X, Civil Defence urged residents to follow safety instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from filming incidents. It also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency.

The alerts came amid reports of missile interceptions and Houthi claims of attacks against targets across Saudi Arabia.

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Air India, Air India Express Extend Flight Cancellations

Amid the prevailing security situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, 2026. Services connecting Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31, the airline said.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities.