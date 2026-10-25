Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda addressed Sunita's separation, suggesting external influence.

He asserted Hindus do not acknowledge the word 'divorce'.

Govinda affirmed his stance, calling Sunita his first love.

Govinda has addressed speculation srrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. In an interview with ABP News, the actor discussed Sunita's decision to live separately, suggested that someone may be influencing her and described her as his first love. He did not name the person he was referring to.

Govinda has also been linked to actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, with reports suggesting that the two are set to appear in the film Roopa.

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'Hamare Yaha Divorce Shabd Nahi Hai'

Asked about reports that Sunita had withdrawn her divorce filing, Govinda responded, “Woh liya... lena padega bhi. Kaise nahi lengi?”

When asked whether the decision was driven by pressure or love, the actor referred to his beliefs about marriage and divorce, saying, “Nahi-nahi, hum Hindu aadmi hain aur hamare yahan talaq shabd nahi hai. Sabhi vyavasthayein hamare andar hain.”

Govinda was also asked whether he would try to persuade Sunita to reconsider their differences. He said he intended to stand by his position and did not want his future decisions to raise questions about his convictions.

“Main jaisa hoon, waisa hoon aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar aap apni jagah se hilenge, toh apni shakti par swayam prashn uthayenge. Main nahi chahta ki mujhse bhavishya mein prashn poochhe jaayein,” he said.

Govinda Says Sunita Ahuja Is Being Influenced

Reflecting on the criticism he has faced over the years, Govinda said controversy and negative perceptions had become associated with his public image. He also credited Sunita with being an important part of his life and success.

“Badnaami mere naam ka hissa raha hai. Naam hi aisa hai. Kisi ne pyaar kiya toh kisi ne mere naam ke saath bhavishyavani ki ki tu daga dega. Jo log is samay saksham ho gaye hain, ye unki khilafat hai," the actor said.

Govinda went on to suggest that someone was influencing Sunita's thinking, claiming that she was unable to see the situation clearly. However, he did not identify the person he meant.

“Unhe bandhit kiya hai. Stree ke mann ko bandhit karna bahut easy hai. Kal ko tum kaho 'Bacchon ke liye kaise kalyan hoga?' toh bas isi baat mai aa jati hai,” he said.

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'Mere Bachpan Ka Pyaar Hai'

Despite the speculation surrounding their marriage, Govinda spoke affectionately about his relationship with Sunita, describing her as his childhood love.

“Sunita mere bachpan ka pyaar hai. Maine pehla pyaar jo kiya woh Sunita ke saath kiya,” he said.

He also reiterated that he did not intend to change his position simply to address public questions about his relationship.

The actor said, “Mai jahan hu,mai wahi hu. Mai jaisa hu kisi karan ki wajah se vaise hu. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aap apni jagah se hilenge toh apni shakti par sawaal uthaenge."

He concluded his remarks on love by adding, “Pyaar mai khela nahi ho sakta hai.”