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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Deverakonda Doesn’t Follow Rashmika Mandanna On Instagram, ‘Divorce’ Rumours Brew After KWK 9

Vijay Deverakonda Doesn’t Follow Rashmika Mandanna On Instagram, ‘Divorce’ Rumours Brew After KWK 9

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram following count at zero has sparked speculation about his marriage to Rashmika Mandanna. Here’s what their profiles reveal and why the couple is trending online.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 11:12 AM (IST)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have drawn social media attention after the actor’s Instagram following count became a talking point. Vijay follows no accounts on the platform, including his wife, Rashmika, prompting some fans to speculate about their relationship. However, a closer look at their profiles shows that Rashmika continues to follow her husband, while Vijay’s following count remains zero. The online discussion has also brought renewed attention to the couple’s earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, where Rashmika spoke about asking Vijay to marry her, a revelation that drew mixed reactions online.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram Following

Vijay’s Instagram following count stands at zero. This means he does not follow Rashmika either. On checking both actors’ profiles, we found that Rashmika continues to follow her husband, contradicting claims circulating online that the couple had unfollowed each other.

The situation prompted reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "SHOCKING! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have unfollowed each other on Instagram. What could be the real reason behind this? Rumours suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda may be facing some issues in their relationship."

Another user offered a different explanation, writing, "They never followed each other in the first place." A third person cautioned against concluding social media activity, saying, "Unfollowing each other doesn’t automatically mean there’s trouble."

While the zero following count has fuelled speculation, it does not establish that the couple is facing difficulties in their marriage.

Why Vijay Deverakonda Faced Trolls After Koffee With Karan 9

The Instagram discussion comes after Vijay faced online criticism over comments about his relationship with Rashmika during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9On the show, Rashmika spoke about how she had repeatedly asked Vijay to marry her over the course of a year. Recalling those conversations, she said she would tell him, “Let’s get married.”

Vijay responded light-heartedly, acknowledging that people would troll him over the revelation. His remarks subsequently attracted attention online, with some users criticising him over the couple’s account of how their relationship progressed towards marriage.

What The Instagram Speculation Means

For now, the claims about trouble in Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship remain speculation based on their social media activity. Vijay’s zero following count is not, by itself, evidence of marital problems, and Rashmika continues to follow him on Instagram.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Instagram Rashmika Mandanna Instagram Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Rashmika Relationship
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