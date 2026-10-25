Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Musk accused Ukraine of misusing Starlink for drone strikes.

He stated Starlink is vital for Ukraine's defense operations.

Musk alleged Ukraine aid laundered back for US politics.

Zelenskyy confirmed Starlink speeds restored, aiding military efforts.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has accused the Ukrainian military of violating Starlink's terms of service by using the satellite internet service to carry out offensive drone strikes, claiming that the loophole enabling such use was closed last week.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk said Starlink, a civilian commercial service, was not intended to be used for offensive operations aimed at killing people. He also distinguished it from Starshield, a separate satellite communication system controlled by the US government.

"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine's military violated Starlink's terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," he wrote on X.

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Musk Says Ukraine's Front Line Depends On Starlink

Despite his criticism of the Ukrainian military's alleged use of the service, Musk maintained that Starlink remains central to Ukraine's defence against Russia.

He said the satellite network had played a crucial role in helping Ukraine maintain communications during the initial stages of the war, when other communication systems were destroyed or disrupted by Russian forces.

"Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia. SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth by far," he added.

Musk also reiterated his opposition to the continuation of the war, criticising those advocating prolonged fighting without offering what he considers a realistic path towards ending the conflict.

"That said, I have nothing but utter contempt for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell," he said.

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Musk Alleges Ukraine Aid Is Being Laundered Back To US

The latest remarks follow another allegation made by Musk on Friday, when he claimed that financial assistance sent to Ukraine for its war against Russia was being channelled back into the United States through what he described as "multiple laundry" channels.

He alleged that the money was being used to finance the political campaigns of some politicians.

Zelenskyy Says Starlink, Starshield Speeds Restored

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said operational speeds for the Starlink and Starshield satellite communication networks had returned to levels recorded before recent restrictions.

Zelenskyy underlined the importance of satellite communications in supporting Ukraine's military operations along the front lines and helping counter aerial attacks.

The developments come as Starlink's role in Ukraine's defence continues to draw attention amid Musk's allegations regarding the military use of the service and the restrictions imposed on its operations.