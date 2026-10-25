IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: These 2 Players Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI

Team India registered a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the second T20I in Christchurch, chasing down a target of 181 runs in the final over. With the five-match series moving to Wellington for the third encounter, India have a chance to take an unassailable 3-0 lead and seal the series.

However, despite winning the previous match, the Indian team management could make a couple of changes to the playing XI.

Two Possible Changes In India's Playing XI

India could make two changes for the third T20I against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the players who could be under scrutiny after an expensive outing in the first two matches of the series. He conceded 49 runs in the opening T20I and gave away 50 runs in the second, managing just one wicket across both games.

Considering his recent performances, Mayank Yadav could be brought back into the side. The fast bowler was left out of the second T20I as part of a tactical decision, but he could get another opportunity in Wellington.

Ishan Kishan is another player whose availability could influence India's team combination. He missed the second match due to an injury, allowing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to feature in the playing XI. However, the youngster could score only four runs before being dismissed.

Kishan could return if he regains full fitness ahead of the third T20I. Reports suggest that he is still recovering, although the BCCI has not issued an official update on his condition. His availability will therefore depend on his recovery over the next couple of days.

India could also look to strengthen their spin attack. The team management may consider adjusting the batting combination to make room for specialist spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. The final decision will depend on the pitch conditions and the team's assessment of the available players.

When And Where Will 3rd T20I Be Played?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on October 27 at Wellington Regional Ground in Wellington.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 12:00 PM IST. Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while online streaming will be available through the SonyLIV app.