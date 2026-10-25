Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters’ Escape Plan To Nepal Failed After They Missed Delhi Bus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation detailed shooters' initial failed Nepal escape plan.

They then hid weapons near Surat, boarding Pune-Jaipur Express.

Shooters planned exiting train early; tracked via Surat CCTV.

Three people were injured in the October 18 firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, although the actor escaped unharmed. The Lawrence gang claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have arrested 11 people in connection with the case. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation has now shed light on how the alleged shooters planned to flee after the incident, and how their original escape plan fell apart.

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Shooters’ Plan To Escape To Nepal

According to the investigation, the shooters initially planned to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi before crossing the border into Nepal. However, they reportedly arrived at the bus stand after the Delhi-bound bus had already left, forcing them to change their plans.

The alleged mastermind, Anil Pandit, then reportedly activated an alternative plan. Through accused Ankit Khatak, the shooters received fresh instructions via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls.

Weapons Hidden Near Surat Bus Stand

The three alleged shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari and Hrithik Kumar, reportedly travelled by auto-rickshaw to Surat railway station and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at around 1.33 am.

Before boarding the train, they allegedly hid two weapons used in the firing, along with ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand. Investigators believe they did so out of concern that police might check their belongings during the train journey.

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Plan B: Leave The Train Before Jaipur

Under the revised plan, the shooters were allegedly instructed to get off the train before it reached Jaipur’s main railway station. They were then expected to leave the railway route, arrange a bus or taxi and continue towards Delhi by road before attempting to enter Nepal.

However, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements using CCTV footage from Surat’s bus stand and railway station, according to the investigation.