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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters’ Escape Plan To Nepal Failed After They Missed Delhi Bus

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters’ Escape Plan To Nepal Failed After They Missed Delhi Bus

The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered the alleged escape plan of the shooters in the Tiger Shroff firing case after they missed a bus from Surat to Delhi.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Investigation detailed shooters' initial failed Nepal escape plan.
  • They then hid weapons near Surat, boarding Pune-Jaipur Express.
  • Shooters planned exiting train early; tracked via Surat CCTV.

Three people were injured in the October 18 firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, although the actor escaped unharmed. The Lawrence gang claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have arrested 11 people in connection with the case. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation has now shed light on how the alleged shooters planned to flee after the incident, and how their original escape plan fell apart.

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Shooters’ Plan To Escape To Nepal

According to the investigation, the shooters initially planned to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi before crossing the border into Nepal. However, they reportedly arrived at the bus stand after the Delhi-bound bus had already left, forcing them to change their plans.

The alleged mastermind, Anil Pandit, then reportedly activated an alternative plan. Through accused Ankit Khatak, the shooters received fresh instructions via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls.

Weapons Hidden Near Surat Bus Stand

The three alleged shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari and Hrithik Kumar, reportedly travelled by auto-rickshaw to Surat railway station and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at around 1.33 am.

Before boarding the train, they allegedly hid two weapons used in the firing, along with ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand. Investigators believe they did so out of concern that police might check their belongings during the train journey.

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Plan B: Leave The Train Before Jaipur

Under the revised plan, the shooters were allegedly instructed to get off the train before it reached Jaipur’s main railway station. They were then expected to leave the railway route, arrange a bus or taxi and continue towards Delhi by road before attempting to enter Nepal.

However, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements using CCTV footage from Surat’s bus stand and railway station, according to the investigation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the shooters' initial escape plan?

The shooters initially planned to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi, intending to cross the border into Nepal. However, they missed their Delhi-bound bus.

Why did the shooters' initial escape plan fail?

Their initial plan failed because they arrived at the Surat bus stand after the Delhi-bound bus had already departed. This forced them to activate an alternative escape route.

How did the alleged shooters receive their new instructions?

The alleged mastermind, Anil Pandit, activated an alternative plan, providing new instructions to the shooters via VoIP calls through accused Ankit Khatak.

What did the alleged shooters do with their weapons before boarding the train?

They hid two weapons and ammunition in an open area near the Surat bus stand. They did this out of concern for potential police checks during their train journey.

How did the Mumbai Crime Branch track the alleged shooters?

The Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements using CCTV footage. This footage was obtained from both Surat's bus stand and railway station.

Published at : 25 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Tiger Shroff MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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