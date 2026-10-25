‘She Shaved Her Head And Eyebrows’: Govinda Recalls Mother’s Sacrifice To Raise Kids

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda recounted mother Nirmala Devi's post-career hardships.

Family faced looting, losing possessions, after her career.

She shaved head for children, adopting saintly appearance.

These sacrifices shaped Govinda's approach to criticism.

Actor Govinda opened up about his mother Nirmala Devi’s difficult journey and the sacrifices she made for her family in an exclusive conversation with ABP News’ 'Chitra Tripathi on Charcha With Chitra'. Recalling a troubled phase after her acting career, Govinda said their family’s bungalow was looted, and their belongings were taken away. He also revealed how his mother chose to change her appearance and step away from the public eye after his father warned her about the way people might perceive her. Govinda’s account offered a personal glimpse into his family’s hardships and the experiences that shaped his outlook on criticism, circumstances, and life.

Nirmala Devi’s Difficult Phase

Speaking to Chitra Tripathi on 'Charcha With Chitra', Govinda recalled the hardships his mother, actress Nirmala Devi, faced after her career in films. He said that after becoming an actress, she went through a phase when their family lost almost everything. Recalling those days, Govinda said their bungalow was looted, and people took away their belongings.

The actor further remembered how his mother returned home dressed in the clothes of a saint. According to Govinda, his father had warned Nirmala Devi that her beauty could attract unwanted attention if she stepped out looking for work. Govinda recalled his father telling her, “Nirmala, you are so beautiful. If you go outside looking for work, people will look at you with the wrong intentions.”

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Following this, Nirmala Devi decided to change her appearance. Govinda said she shaved her head and even removed her eyebrows before adopting the appearance of a saint.

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‘Let My Children Grow Up’

Govinda said his mother took the drastic step with her children’s future in mind. Recalling her decision, he said she wanted to focus on raising her children rather than worrying about how she looked or what people thought of her.

He recalled his mother saying, “Let my children grow up.” Govinda also connected his mother’s experiences with the way he approaches criticism and public comments today. He said he does not allow himself to get involved in every statement made about him or every opinion people have about him.

The actor said, “As the son of such a mother, what is this? Who said what, who gave what? Someone said this, someone gave that. I am not involved in any of this. Nowhere, nowhere, nowhere.”

Govinda On Understanding People’s Circumstances

Govinda explained that he deliberately chooses not to pay attention to such matters because he believes he understands why people behave the way they do. He said, “It does not matter. I am not looking in that direction. Why am I not looking? Because I know why that person is like that.”

When asked why, Govinda pointed to the circumstances people are living through. He said, “Time, circumstances, the country, the situation, the time, and the reactions. Within these circumstances, today everyone in the country is stuck somewhere or the other, in one way or another.”

Govinda’s conversation with Chitra Tripathi offered a rare glimpse into the hardships his family faced and the sacrifices made by his mother, Nirmala Devi. His recollections also shed light on why he prefers to look beyond criticism and understand the circumstances behind people’s actions.