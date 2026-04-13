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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Wealth: Singer Owned Restaurants; Properties Across US, Dubai, Canada

Asha Bhosle Wealth: Singer Owned Restaurants; Properties Across US, Dubai, Canada

Asha Bhosle’s wealth came from music, global shows, restaurants, and real estate, with net worth Rs 100–250 crore, reflecting a legendary career and unmatched contribution to Indian music.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle amassed estimated net worth of Rs 200-250 crore.
  • She built wealth through decades of extensive music recordings.
  • Ventures included an international restaurant chain and real estate.
  • Global performances sustained her popularity and income in later years.

Asha Bhosle was not only one of India’s most celebrated playback singers but also a figure whose financial journey reflected her extraordinary and long-standing career. Over several decades, she built a remarkable legacy that extended far beyond music into business, real estate, and global performances. According to reports, her estimated net worth ranged between Rs 200–250 crore, making her one of the wealthiest and most influential singers in the country. Her earnings were the result of consistent demand for her voice across generations, languages, and musical styles.

Career Earnings Over Decades

Asha Bhosle began her career during a time when playback singers did not earn royalties in the early years of the Indian music industry. Despite this limitation, her vast and diverse body of work ensured a steady and lasting income. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and excelled in various genres including classical, ghazals, cabaret, and pop. Her collaborations with legendary composers and filmmakers produced some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic songs, strengthening both her popularity and financial standing over time.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Tabu Comforts Singer's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle In Emotional Video

Business Ventures Beyond Music

Beyond her singing career, Asha Bhosle successfully ventured into the business world. She launched an international restaurant chain founded in Dubai in 2002. The brand expanded across several countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom, with outlets in cities such as Birmingham and Manchester. This restaurant chain became a significant contributor to her wealth and global recognition.

ALSO READ | How Asha Bhosle Became Indipop Queen With ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’

Real Estate Holdings

Reports suggest that her real estate assets were valued at approximately Rs 80–100 crore. Her portfolio included premium residential properties in Mumbai and Pune. One of her most notable possessions was her luxury apartment, Prabhu Kunj, located on Mumbai’s Peddar Road, a prime and prestigious address in the city. She also owned and later sold other valuable properties.

Global Performances And Continued Popularity

Even in her later years, Asha Bhosle remained active internationally, performing in cities like Dubai, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada. Her global presence ensured continued popularity and income.

Asha Bhosle Net Worth 2026

As per Koimoi, in 2026 her estimated net worth stood around Rs 100 crore. This placed her among the top 10 richest female singers in India, alongside artists like Sunidhi Chauhan and behind Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and Shreya Ghoshal. Notably, she remained the only veteran from the golden era still featured in this list.

However, beyond all her financial achievements, Asha Bhosle’s greatest asset remains her timeless legacy of over 12,000 songs across languages, which continues to define Indian music history.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Asha Bhosle's estimated net worth?

Asha Bhosle's estimated net worth ranged between Rs 200-250 crore, making her one of India's wealthiest singers.

Did Asha Bhosle earn royalties in her early career?

No, Asha Bhosle began her career when playback singers did not earn royalties in the Indian music industry.

What business ventures did Asha Bhosle pursue?

Asha Bhosle launched an international restaurant chain in Dubai in 2002, which expanded to several countries.

What was the approximate value of Asha Bhosle's real estate holdings?

Her real estate assets were valued at approximately Rs 80-100 crore, including properties in Mumbai and Pune.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Net Worth Asha Bhosle Assets Asha Bhosle Restaurant Chain
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