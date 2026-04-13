Asha Bhosle Wealth: Singer Owned Restaurants; Properties Across US, Dubai, Canada

Asha Bhosle was not only one of India’s most celebrated playback singers but also a figure whose financial journey reflected her extraordinary and long-standing career. Over several decades, she built a remarkable legacy that extended far beyond music into business, real estate, and global performances. According to reports, her estimated net worth ranged between Rs 200–250 crore, making her one of the wealthiest and most influential singers in the country. Her earnings were the result of consistent demand for her voice across generations, languages, and musical styles.

Career Earnings Over Decades

Asha Bhosle began her career during a time when playback singers did not earn royalties in the early years of the Indian music industry. Despite this limitation, her vast and diverse body of work ensured a steady and lasting income. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and excelled in various genres including classical, ghazals, cabaret, and pop. Her collaborations with legendary composers and filmmakers produced some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic songs, strengthening both her popularity and financial standing over time.

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Business Ventures Beyond Music

Beyond her singing career, Asha Bhosle successfully ventured into the business world. She launched an international restaurant chain founded in Dubai in 2002. The brand expanded across several countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom, with outlets in cities such as Birmingham and Manchester. This restaurant chain became a significant contributor to her wealth and global recognition.

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Real Estate Holdings

Reports suggest that her real estate assets were valued at approximately Rs 80–100 crore. Her portfolio included premium residential properties in Mumbai and Pune. One of her most notable possessions was her luxury apartment, Prabhu Kunj, located on Mumbai’s Peddar Road, a prime and prestigious address in the city. She also owned and later sold other valuable properties.

Global Performances And Continued Popularity

Even in her later years, Asha Bhosle remained active internationally, performing in cities like Dubai, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada. Her global presence ensured continued popularity and income.

Asha Bhosle Net Worth 2026

As per Koimoi, in 2026 her estimated net worth stood around Rs 100 crore. This placed her among the top 10 richest female singers in India, alongside artists like Sunidhi Chauhan and behind Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and Shreya Ghoshal. Notably, she remained the only veteran from the golden era still featured in this list.

However, beyond all her financial achievements, Asha Bhosle’s greatest asset remains her timeless legacy of over 12,000 songs across languages, which continues to define Indian music history.