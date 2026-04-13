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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Funeral: Tabu Comforts Singer's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle In Emotional Video

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Tabu Comforts Singer's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle In Emotional Video

Tabu was seen consoling Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai with a warm hug at the funeral. The emotional moment highlighted her bond with the family, as she stood by them.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

The music world fell silent as legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away, leaving fans heartbroken. Wrapped in the tricolour at her funeral, she drew emotional goodbyes from Bollywood and cricket icons. Tabu consoled her grieving granddaughter Zanai, while Sachin Tendulkar stood solemnly, honouring the voice behind generations of melodies. From hospital updates to heartfelt hugs, her final days touched millions. A true timeless icon bids adieu, did stars show her the respect she deserved? 

Stars Attend Asha Bhosle's Funeral

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news on social media, saying the end came peacefully. Earlier, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had shared health updates, noting, "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection," as her grandmother fought in ICU. Fans gathered at her Lower Parel residence to pay respects, where her body was draped in the Indian flag, symbolizing national pride. 

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer

Bollywoods Bids Adieu To The Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle

Bollywood star Tabu arrived at the funeral, visibly moved, and shared a warm embrace with Zanai Bhosle. The touching moment, captured by paparazzi, showed Tabu consoling the young singer, whom Asha had groomed as her successor. In a 2014 interview, Asha had said proudly, "She has a very wonderful voice - a mixture of mine and Lata didi. I want to prepare her as a singer myself." Their last social media picture together, where Asha gifted Tabu a guitar on her birthday, resurfaced, adding to the emotion. 

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who called Asha "family," paid a heartfelt tribute on X: "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel... Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words." He joined others at the residence, standing with wife Anjali in quiet reverence. 

ALSO READ | Old Video Of Asha Bhosle Dancing To Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba Goes Viral | WATCH

Asha's legacy includes grooming Zanai, whose recent song release got her dadi's final X post of love. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir also mourned, with Gambhir noting, "Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories." Her funeral rites drew a sea of admirers, closing a golden chapter of Indian music. 

 

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Sachin Tendulkar Asha Bhosle Tabu Zanai Bhosle Asha Bhosle Funeral Rites
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