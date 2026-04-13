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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow Asha Bhosle Became Indipop Queen With ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’

How Asha Bhosle Became Indipop Queen With ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’

Asha Bhosle redefined herself as the Queen of Indipop with her hit ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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  • She showcased versatility singing hits across genres and eras.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted due to a chest infection and fatigue and died after multiple organ failure. Her demise has left the entire industry in mourning. Amid this, both her personal and professional life have once again come into discussion.

Asha Bhosle Won An MTV Award

In the 1990s, Asha Bhosle started a new chapter in her career. This was the time when Indipop music was rising, platforms like MTV had become popular, and audiences were exploring music beyond films. While many senior singers slowed down, she reinvented herself with a fresh style. In 1997, she released title song for the film Janam Samjha Karo, which became a massive hit and earned her an MTV Award. Despite being over 60 at that time, she gave tough competition to younger artists.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer

Worked With International Artists

She continued to explore pop music through various albums. She collaborated with Adnan Sami on Kabhi To Nazar Milao, which was widely loved. In Rahul and I, she reimagined classic songs of RD Burman in a modern way. Her album Aap Ki Asha showcased a softer, emotional side, with songs like Na Marte Hum gaining popularity. She also worked with international artists, expanding her reach globally. British band Cornershop even created the song Brimful of Asha, which topped the UK charts.

ALSO READ | Old Video Of Asha Bhosle Dancing To Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba Goes Viral | WATCH

After her father’s death, Asha Bhosle began singing at a young age. In her early career, she often received songs that others didn’t want to sing, but she turned them into her strength. In the 1960s and 70s, she became the voice of famous dancer Helen, delivering hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, and Yeh Mera Dil. Over the years, she successfully explored ghazals, classical music, and pop, proving her versatility across genres.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What genres did Asha Bhosle explore in her career?

Asha Bhosle proved her versatility by successfully exploring ghazals, classical music, and pop. She also became the voice of dancer Helen in the 1960s and 70s.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Songs Indipop Indipop Music
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