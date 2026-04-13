How Asha Bhosle Became Indipop Queen With ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She showcased versatility singing hits across genres and eras.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted due to a chest infection and fatigue and died after multiple organ failure. Her demise has left the entire industry in mourning. Amid this, both her personal and professional life have once again come into discussion.

Asha Bhosle Won An MTV Award

In the 1990s, Asha Bhosle started a new chapter in her career. This was the time when Indipop music was rising, platforms like MTV had become popular, and audiences were exploring music beyond films. While many senior singers slowed down, she reinvented herself with a fresh style. In 1997, she released title song for the film Janam Samjha Karo, which became a massive hit and earned her an MTV Award. Despite being over 60 at that time, she gave tough competition to younger artists.

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Worked With International Artists

She continued to explore pop music through various albums. She collaborated with Adnan Sami on Kabhi To Nazar Milao, which was widely loved. In Rahul and I, she reimagined classic songs of RD Burman in a modern way. Her album Aap Ki Asha showcased a softer, emotional side, with songs like Na Marte Hum gaining popularity. She also worked with international artists, expanding her reach globally. British band Cornershop even created the song Brimful of Asha, which topped the UK charts.

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After her father’s death, Asha Bhosle began singing at a young age. In her early career, she often received songs that others didn’t want to sing, but she turned them into her strength. In the 1960s and 70s, she became the voice of famous dancer Helen, delivering hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, and Yeh Mera Dil. Over the years, she successfully explored ghazals, classical music, and pop, proving her versatility across genres.