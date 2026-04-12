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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Net Worth Decoded: How The Singing Legend Built Rs 100+ Crore Empire

Asha Bhosle Net Worth Decoded: How The Singing Legend Built Rs 100+ Crore Empire

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92, leaving a Rs 250 crore legacy from iconic songs like "Dum Maro Dum" and assets including Peddar Road home, Mercedes cars, Rolls-Royce, and much more.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at age 92 on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a chest infection, exhaustion, and cardiac issues. She leaves behind a huge legacy with over 12,000 songs in many languages over eight decades. Asha Bhosle gave timeless hits like Aayega Aanewala, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, and Chhod Do Aanchal. Other favorites include O Mere Sona Re Sona from Teesri Manzil, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Jhumka Gira Re, and Pyaar Hamara Amar Rahega. Her voice ruled Bollywood with melody, fun, and style.

Asha Bhosle's Net Worth

Asha Bhosle's net worth ranged from Rs 80 crore to Rs 250 crore ($10-30 million), making her one of India's richest female singers, behind A.R. Rahman but ahead of peers like Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar. Her wealth stemmed from over 12,000 songs' royalties, global tours, private albums, and fewer recent playback gigs that still boosted income.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

 Key Income Sources

Royalties from timeless tracks like Dum Maro Dum flowed steadily via streaming and broadcasts. Live shows worldwide and her YouTube channel added crores annually. The "Asha's" restaurant chain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Birmingham, and Manchester served premium Indian dishes using her recipes, generating huge profits.

ALSO READ | ‘Samay, Kaun Samay?’ Ranveer Allahbadia After Comedian Roasts Him Over Latent Controversy

Real Estate Holdings

Properties totaled Rs 80-100 crore, led by Prabhukunj Apartments on Mumbai's elite Peddar Road. She owned other Mumbai and Pune homes; in 2025, she sold a luxurious Pune flat for Rs 6.15 crore.

Luxury Cars

Her garage boasted Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi Q7, Audi A8L, and mentions of Bentley Flying Spur—symbols of her lavish life. Awards like Padma Bhushan and Grammy nods enhanced her brand value. 

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Net Worth Asha Bhosle Luxury
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