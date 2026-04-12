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HomeEntertainmentAsha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

By : Namrata Dubey | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92.
  • She was hospitalized for cardiac and respiratory issues.
  • Doctors cited multi-organ failure as the cause.
  • Her son announced her passing and funeral details.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, shared the news of her passing. As per a doctor’s statement, the veteran singer passed away from multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

“Today, my mother Asha Bhosle has passed away,” he told reporters.

He added, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

The statement triggered an outpouring of grief and disbelief among fans.

 

ALSO READ: ‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Prays For Asha Bhosle’s ‘Speedy Recovery’ As Singer Is Treated At Mumbai Hospital

Asha Bhosle Hospitalisation

Earlier reports indicated that Asha Bhosle had been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 and was said to be receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had also shared that treatment was ongoing and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote on social media. 

Leaders And Celebrities Expressed Concern

Before the reports of her passing surfaced, several prominent figures had expressed concern over her health.

PM Narendra Modi, along with actors like Anupam Kher, Sanjay Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, had wished the veteran singer a speedy recovery.

A Legendary Legacy That Shaped Indian Music

At 92, Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, she built an extraordinary career that spanned decades, lending her voice to countless timeless songs.

Her remarkable achievements include winning National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan, along with being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, a recognition of her immense impact on Indian cinema and music.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Asha Bhosle when she passed away?

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

What was the cause of Asha Bhosle's death?

According to a doctor's statement, the veteran singer passed away from multi-organ failure. She had experienced cardiac and respiratory issues.

Where can people pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle?

Those wishing to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park.

What health issues led to Asha Bhosle's hospitalization?

She was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Earlier reports mentioned cardiac and respiratory issues.

Published at : 12 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Breaking News ABP Live Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle News Asha Bhosle Died
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