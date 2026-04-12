Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92.

She was hospitalized for cardiac and respiratory issues.

Doctors cited multi-organ failure as the cause.

Her son announced her passing and funeral details.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, shared the news of her passing. As per a doctor’s statement, the veteran singer passed away from multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

“Today, my mother Asha Bhosle has passed away,” he told reporters.

He added, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

The statement triggered an outpouring of grief and disbelief among fans.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital. Her son Anand Bhosle says, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/OKHYQs8fdH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2026

ALSO READ: ‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Prays For Asha Bhosle’s ‘Speedy Recovery’ As Singer Is Treated At Mumbai Hospital

Asha Bhosle Hospitalisation

Earlier reports indicated that Asha Bhosle had been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 and was said to be receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had also shared that treatment was ongoing and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote on social media.

Leaders And Celebrities Expressed Concern

Before the reports of her passing surfaced, several prominent figures had expressed concern over her health.

PM Narendra Modi, along with actors like Anupam Kher, Sanjay Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, had wished the veteran singer a speedy recovery.

A Legendary Legacy That Shaped Indian Music

At 92, Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, she built an extraordinary career that spanned decades, lending her voice to countless timeless songs.

Her remarkable achievements include winning National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan, along with being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, a recognition of her immense impact on Indian cinema and music.