Chetan Bhagat recreated a viral Gen Z reel, following in the footsteps of Anupam Kher. He shared the video on Instagram with his old IIT Delhi friends.
Chetan Bhagat Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel With A Twist; Abhinav Bisht ‘Approves’
Chetan Bhagat hopped onto the viral Gen Z reel with his friends and added his own twist to it. What’s more, his version appears to have received the “approval” of the original creator, Abhinav Bisht.
- Chetan Bhagat recreated a viral Gen Z reel trend.
- He shared the video with friends on Instagram, joking.
- Original creator Abhinav Bisht approved Bhagat's
- Social media users offered mixed reactions to the recreation.
Following in Anupam Kher and his friends’ footsteps, author Chetan Bhagat has joined the viral Gen Z reel trend that emerged from the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Chetan recreated the reel with his friends, and while the video has drawn mixed reactions online, it appears to have received the “approval” of its original creator, Abhinav Bisht.
Chetan Bhagat Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel
Chetan took to Instagram to share the video, joking about his attempt to recreate the viral reel. In the caption, he wrote, “We don’t have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together.”
WATCH: Dog Almost Bites Raveena Tandon On Red Carpet; Actress Doesn't Panic
He added, “They say you’re only as old as the trend you’re willing to embarrass yourself doing,” before asking, “Why should Gen Z have all the fun?”
The now-viral video features Chetan and his friends, Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta and Manish Gupta, on a staircase as they recreate the original reel. While his friends follow the moves from the viral video, Chetan adds his own twist by dancing along to the song.
View this post on Instagram
Abhinav Bisht Reacts
The video also caught the attention of Abhinav Bisht, who is the original creator of the viral reel. Reacting to Chetan’s version, Abhinav commented, “New Variation,” accompanied by crying-laughing and folded-hands emojis.
ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Works 24-Hour Shift For ‘KBC 18’; Says Missing Deadline Could Mean ‘Job Replacement’
How Did Social Media Users React?
The recreation received a mixed response from social media users. Some found Chetan’s attempt entertaining, while others were less impressed.
“Not bad. Funny in good way!” one user commented.
Another wrote, “What fun.”
A third user said, “Good to see u in this avatar.”
However, some users were more critical of the video.
“Never imagined seeing something worse than his books,” one person wrote.
Another called it “the cringiest thing you gonna watch today”.
While resharing the video on X, one user joked, “Sorry, I can’t suffer alone.”
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Chetan Bhagat do recently?
What was Chetan Bhagat's reason for recreating the reel?
He joked about not having Anupam Kher's acting chops but having friends willing to embarrass themselves. He also questioned,
How did the original creator of the reel react to Chetan Bhagat's version?
Abhinav Bisht, the original creator, reacted positively, commenting
How did social media users react to Chetan Bhagat's reel?
The recreation received mixed responses. Some users found it entertaining and funny, while others were critical, calling it