Chetan Bhagat Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel With A Twist; Abhinav Bisht ‘Approves’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chetan Bhagat recreated a viral Gen Z reel trend.

He shared the video with friends on Instagram, joking.

Original creator Abhinav Bisht approved Bhagat's

Social media users offered mixed reactions to the recreation.

Following in Anupam Kher and his friends’ footsteps, author Chetan Bhagat has joined the viral Gen Z reel trend that emerged from the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Chetan recreated the reel with his friends, and while the video has drawn mixed reactions online, it appears to have received the “approval” of its original creator, Abhinav Bisht.

Chetan Bhagat Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel

Chetan took to Instagram to share the video, joking about his attempt to recreate the viral reel. In the caption, he wrote, “We don’t have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together.”

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He added, “They say you’re only as old as the trend you’re willing to embarrass yourself doing,” before asking, “Why should Gen Z have all the fun?”

The now-viral video features Chetan and his friends, Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta and Manish Gupta, on a staircase as they recreate the original reel. While his friends follow the moves from the viral video, Chetan adds his own twist by dancing along to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Bhagat (@chetanbhagat)

Abhinav Bisht Reacts

The video also caught the attention of Abhinav Bisht, who is the original creator of the viral reel. Reacting to Chetan’s version, Abhinav commented, “New Variation,” accompanied by crying-laughing and folded-hands emojis.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The recreation received a mixed response from social media users. Some found Chetan’s attempt entertaining, while others were less impressed.

“Not bad. Funny in good way!” one user commented.

Another wrote, “What fun.”

A third user said, “Good to see u in this avatar.”

However, some users were more critical of the video.

“Never imagined seeing something worse than his books,” one person wrote.

Another called it “the cringiest thing you gonna watch today”.

While resharing the video on X, one user joked, “Sorry, I can’t suffer alone.”