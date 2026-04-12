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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Samay, Kaun Samay?’ Ranveer Allahbadia After Comedian Roasts Him Over Latent Controversy

‘Samay, Kaun Samay?’ Ranveer Allahbadia After Comedian Roasts Him Over Latent Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to Samay Raina’s Still Alive special referencing the India’s Got Latent controversy. Choosing humour over conflict, he responds calmly and playfully, while addressing criticism.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina's special revisits past controversy, targets Ranveer Allahbadia.
  • Allahbadia responds humorously, unfazed by comedian's sharp digs.
  • He adopts a 'silence strategy,' focusing on positivity and moving forward.
  • Raina's show reignites debate, internet divided on responses.

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has finally reacted to the buzz around comedian Samay Raina’s latest special Still Alive. The show revisits their controversial past and includes sharp jabs at Ranveer, sparking fresh conversations online. While many expected a strong comeback, Ranveer chose a different route, keeping things calm, witty, and positive. His response has now gone viral, adding a new twist to the already famous show India’s Got Latent controversy.

The controversy dates back to India's Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for an inappropriate question that triggered outrage and even legal trouble. In his new stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina revisited the incident and claimed that the question was repeated multiple times during filming, though only one version made it to the final cut.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Humourous Confrontation On Samay Raina

Reacting to these remarks, Ranveer chose humour over confrontation. During a recent interaction, he quipped, “Samay… kaun Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now,” making it clear that he is unfazed by the digs. His playful response quickly caught attention online, with fans calling it a confident and light-hearted comeback.

Instead of directly addressing the accusations, Ranveer also hinted at his approach to criticism through what he described as a “silence strategy.” He shared that staying focused and positive has helped him deal with negativity. He said, “There are a lot of people who try to pull you back… people fill you with doubts,” reflecting on challenges he has faced over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
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Samay Raina Reflects On India's Got Latent Controversy

Meanwhile, Samay’s special has once again brought the controversy into the spotlight. In the show, he opened up about how the backlash affected his mental health and career, while using humour to narrate the experience. The renewed discussion has divided the internet, with some supporting Samay’s candid storytelling and others appreciating Ranveer’s composed response.

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Despite the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia’s reaction suggests he is choosing to move forward without engaging in negativity. His calm and witty take has not only diffused tension but also turned the moment into a trending topic, proving that sometimes, humour speaks louder than conflict.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent buzz surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia has reacted to comedian Samay Raina's stand-up special 'Still Alive,' which revisits their past controversy and includes jabs at Ranveer.

How did Ranveer Allahbadia respond to Samay Raina's jokes?

Ranveer chose a humorous and witty approach, stating 'Samay... kaun Samay? Humara time.' He seems unfazed by the comments.

What was the original controversy related to India's Got Latent?

The controversy stemmed from an inappropriate question Ranveer Allahbadia allegedly asked during India's Got Latent, which led to significant backlash and legal trouble.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia's strategy for dealing with negativity?

He hinted at a 'silence strategy,' focusing on staying positive and calm to handle criticism and doubts from others.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Samay Raina India's Got Latent Controversy Still Alive
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