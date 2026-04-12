Ranveer Allahbadia has reacted to comedian Samay Raina's stand-up special 'Still Alive,' which revisits their past controversy and includes jabs at Ranveer.
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‘Samay, Kaun Samay?’ Ranveer Allahbadia After Comedian Roasts Him Over Latent Controversy
Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to Samay Raina’s Still Alive special referencing the India’s Got Latent controversy. Choosing humour over conflict, he responds calmly and playfully, while addressing criticism.
- Samay Raina's special revisits past controversy, targets Ranveer Allahbadia.
- Allahbadia responds humorously, unfazed by comedian's sharp digs.
- He adopts a 'silence strategy,' focusing on positivity and moving forward.
- Raina's show reignites debate, internet divided on responses.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent buzz surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia?
How did Ranveer Allahbadia respond to Samay Raina's jokes?
Ranveer chose a humorous and witty approach, stating 'Samay... kaun Samay? Humara time.' He seems unfazed by the comments.
What was the original controversy related to India's Got Latent?
The controversy stemmed from an inappropriate question Ranveer Allahbadia allegedly asked during India's Got Latent, which led to significant backlash and legal trouble.
What is Ranveer Allahbadia's strategy for dealing with negativity?
He hinted at a 'silence strategy,' focusing on staying positive and calm to handle criticism and doubts from others.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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