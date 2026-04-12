‘Samay, Kaun Samay?’ Ranveer Allahbadia After Comedian Roasts Him Over Latent Controversy

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has finally reacted to the buzz around comedian Samay Raina’s latest special Still Alive. The show revisits their controversial past and includes sharp jabs at Ranveer, sparking fresh conversations online. While many expected a strong comeback, Ranveer chose a different route, keeping things calm, witty, and positive. His response has now gone viral, adding a new twist to the already famous show India’s Got Latent controversy.

The controversy dates back to India's Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for an inappropriate question that triggered outrage and even legal trouble. In his new stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina revisited the incident and claimed that the question was repeated multiple times during filming, though only one version made it to the final cut.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Humourous Confrontation On Samay Raina

Reacting to these remarks, Ranveer chose humour over confrontation. During a recent interaction, he quipped, “Samay… kaun Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now,” making it clear that he is unfazed by the digs. His playful response quickly caught attention online, with fans calling it a confident and light-hearted comeback.

Instead of directly addressing the accusations, Ranveer also hinted at his approach to criticism through what he described as a “silence strategy.” He shared that staying focused and positive has helped him deal with negativity. He said, “There are a lot of people who try to pull you back… people fill you with doubts,” reflecting on challenges he has faced over the years.

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Samay Raina Reflects On India's Got Latent Controversy

Meanwhile, Samay’s special has once again brought the controversy into the spotlight. In the show, he opened up about how the backlash affected his mental health and career, while using humour to narrate the experience. The renewed discussion has divided the internet, with some supporting Samay’s candid storytelling and others appreciating Ranveer’s composed response.

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Despite the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia’s reaction suggests he is choosing to move forward without engaging in negativity. His calm and witty take has not only diffused tension but also turned the moment into a trending topic, proving that sometimes, humour speaks louder than conflict.