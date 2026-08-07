WATCH: Dog Almost Bites Raveena Tandon On Red Carpet; Actress Doesn't Panic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom During a film screening, an excited dog grabbed Raveena Tandon's outfit.

Actress Raveena Tandon calmly handled the unexpected dog incident.

She clarified the dog's excitement was due to another dog.

This response aligns with her strong animal welfare advocacy.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon displayed immense composure after an excited dog suddenly grabbed her outfit during the special screening of the movie, 'Ohh My Dog', on Thursday night in Mumbai.

Raveena was seen attending the red carpet to support the film and was seen warmly interacting with one of the dogs present at the event.

She even sat down to pet and pose with the animal for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

As the actress got up to pose for the cameras for solo pictures as requested by the paparazzi, the dog appeared to have been distracted by the hanging thread and sleeve of her yellow ensemble. It suddenly grabbed onto the fabric while barking furiously.

Despite the unexpected moment, Raveena did not panic or pull away aggressively. Instead, she remained calm, allowing the handlers to regain control and yet again was seen affectionately patting the dog once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Later, while interacting with the paparazzi, Raveena clarified that the dog had not attacked her.

According to the actress, the animal had become excited after noticing another dog making its way onto the red carpet and was reacting to that situation and not harming her.

For the uninitiated, over the years, the actress has frequently used her social media platforms to advocate for animal welfare and rescue efforts.

Earlier this year, she had shared the story of rescuing a stranded dog she spotted alone on a highway during heavy rains, and how she took him in her own car before taking it to an animal welfare.

Recently, as the actress returned to Mumbai after an outstation visit, she was seen greeted by her pet dog who had come to the airport to receive her.

Raveena was seen pleasantly surprised and couldn't stop playing with her fur baby at the airport.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)