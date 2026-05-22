Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors appeal to Punjab CM for humane stray dog crackdown.

Concerns raised about misunderstanding Supreme Court's recommendations.

Advocates for sterilization, vaccination, and adequate shelters.

Punjab launches drive amid rising stray dog attacks.

As Punjab intensifies its statewide campaign to tackle rising stray dog attacks, actors Sonam Bajwa and Himanshi Khurana have stepped forward with an appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They have urged the government to ensure that the crackdown does not turn inhumane.

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Sonam Bajwa Raises Concerns Over Implementation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sonam Bajwa voiced concern over what she described as a growing misunderstanding surrounding the Supreme Court’s recent observations on stray dog management. Addressing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Instagram, the actor stressed that the court’s recommendations focused on regulation and rehabilitation rather than cruelty.

“The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces along with sterilisation, vaccination and sheltering, not wiping dogs off the streets,” Bajwa stated in her social media post.

She pointed to the absence of adequate shelters and rehabilitation systems while calling for a more balanced approach.

She said, “Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure?” Sonam questioned. “This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too.”

Himanshi Khurana Calls For Humanity

Stray dogs are the part of our streets. Elimination is not a solution; humanity is. They are living beings who deserve humane solutions like Sterilization, vaccination, shelters, and responsible policies. Save both human and animal lives. #StopAnimalCruelty #StrayDogsMatter… — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 22, 2026

Actor Himanshi Khurana also shared her views on the matter through X, formerly known as Twitter, where she urged authorities to adopt compassionate and sustainable measures instead of elimination-focused action.

The actor said, “Stray dogs are the part of our streets. Elimination is not a solution; humanity is. They are living beings who deserve humane solutions like Sterilization, vaccination, shelters, and responsible policies. Save both human and animal lives. #StopAnimalCruelty #StrayDogsMatter #VoiceForTheVoiceless”

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Why Punjab Has Launched The Drive

The Punjab government formally began its large-scale stray dog management campaign on May 22 following a sharp rise in dog-bite incidents across the state. Mounting public concern and pressure on civic bodies pushed the administration to accelerate action aimed at controlling aggressive stray animals.

Earlier this year, on March 10, 2026, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the issue and sought detailed reports from municipal authorities and the health department regarding the growing number of dog-bite cases.

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹਗੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਅਵਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਕੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ..ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 21, 2026

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann later announced that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government would support and implement the Supreme Court’s latest directions on the issue. According to the administration, the campaign is intended to identify and manage aggressive stray dogs considered a threat to pedestrians, children and local residents.