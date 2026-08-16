Can KL Rahul Return To Bat In India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test? ICC Rule Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul retired hurt at 77 due to cramps.

ICC rules allow 'retired hurt' batsmen to resume innings.

This differs from 'retired out', where return is restricted.

KL Rahul Retired Hurt: KL Rahul’s promising innings was cut short by a physical issue during the opening day of India’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, August 15. The India wicketkeeper-batsman was unbeaten on 77 when cramps forced him to leave the field. Rahul had looked well set for a century, having struck nine fours and one six during his stay at the crease. However, discomfort in his arm and leg meant he could not continue his innings and was forced to retire hurt.

His early departure immediately raised a question among fans: can Rahul come back and resume his innings if he recovers?

IND vs SL Test: Can KL Rahul Return To Bat?

Yes, KL Rahul can return to the crease in the same innings if he recovers from the injury or physical problem that forced him to leave.

Under the ICC playing conditions, a batsman who leaves the field because of illness, injury or another legitimate physical issue is classified as 'retired hurt'. Such a batsman is allowed to resume the innings later.

Read More: Rain To Spoil IND vs SL Test Day 2 In Galle? Check Latest Weather Forecast

That means Rahul’s 77 not out is not necessarily the end of his contribution with the bat.

If he is fit enough to continue, he can return to the middle and pick up his innings from where he stopped.

Rahul did not return before the close of play on the first day, but that does not prevent him from batting again when India resume their innings.

How Is Retired Hurt Different From Retired Out?

The situation is different when a batsman leaves the field voluntarily without suffering an injury, illness or other valid physical problem.

Such a dismissal is recorded as 'retired out', and the batsman normally cannot return to the crease during that innings.

There is, however, an important exception. A batsman who has been recorded as retired out can return if the opposition captain agrees to allow it.

KL Rahul’s case is, therefore, straightforward. Since he left the field because of cramps and was classified as retired hurt, he remains eligible to resume his innings once he is fit.