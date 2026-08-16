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English NewsCitiesHydroponic Cannabis Lab Being Operated From Home Busted In Mumbai

Hydroponic Cannabis Lab Being Operated From Home Busted In Mumbai

Hydroponic cannabis was being cultivated by controlling temperature, humidity and pH levels. The setup also used grow LED lights and other equipment to facilitate the cultivation process.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

A hydroponic cannabis cultivation lab being operated from a room in Mumbai's Ganpat Patil Nagar has been busted by the police, who also seized cannabis and cultivation equipment. The lab was allegedly set up after the accused watched YouTube videos on growing cannabis using hydroponic techniques.

Police from the MHB Colony police station dismantled the setup in Borivali's Ganpat Patil Nagar.

Cannabis Grown Using Scientific Method

According to the police, hydroponic cannabis was being cultivated by controlling temperature, humidity and pH levels. The setup also used grow LED lights and other equipment to facilitate the cultivation process.

The police seized 54 grams of hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 1.62 lakh. They also recovered 189 grams of wet cannabis worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, along with equipment used in the cultivation process. A man identified as Babbu Kamat has been arrested in connection with the case, while the police are searching for the alleged main accused, Rahul Thakur.

The investigation so far has revealed that the hydroponic cannabis lab was allegedly created after the accused watched a YouTube video explaining the cultivation method.

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Mumbai News Mumbai Drugs Seized
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