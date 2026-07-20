Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Sourav Joshi created temporary pool with 6,000-litre water tanker.

He faced backlash for wasting water amid India's severe crisis.

Some users defended him, claiming the used water would be reused.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has been facing the Internet’s ire left, right and centre after a video from his latest vlog showed him using a 6,000-litre water tanker to create a temporary swimming pool. While many users accused him of being insensitive amid India’s ongoing water crisis, others defended the YouTuber, claiming the water would later be reused.

Sourav Joshi Faces Heat For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Water

The video opens to show with Joshi mentioning that the tanker is carrying 6,000 litres of water and is having difficulty navigating through the fields because of its weight. As the video goes on, he uses Thar to help the tanker reach the spot. The water is then emptied into a pit dug in the ground and lined with a large plastic sheet to create a makeshift swimming pool.

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Towards the end of the video, Joshi and his family are seen enjoying a pool bath in the temporary setup.

YouTuber Saurav Joshi ordered a tanker with 6,000 liters of clean water just to make today's vlog. He dug a pit in the ground, lined it with a plastic sheet, filled it with all the water to make a swimming pool, and then took a bath in it. After that, the entire 6,000 liters of… pic.twitter.com/bpQt5ES6JY — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) July 19, 2026

In another video, they also played pool games.

How Did Social Media React?

Several social media users criticised Joshi, arguing that using such a large quantity of clean water for entertainment sends the wrong message, especially when many regions of India continue to struggle with water scarcity.

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One user wrote, “Many parts of India are already facing a severe water shortage. Many people don't even have access to clean drinking water, and in some places, people have to walk 10 km every day just to collect drinking water. But Sourav Joshi wasted 6,000 litres of clean water just for a vlog. Sourav Joshi has become a very rich and famous YouTuber, but he still lacks civic sense and has failed to become a responsible citizen.”

Another commented, “This is insane. This guy should get arrested. This is inhuman. What's happening with these irresponsible YouTubers? YouTube, this video must be removed. People and animals are dying without proper water to drink in India,” while tagging the Delhi Police.

A third user questioned whether the water would ultimately go to waste, writing, “Sourav Joshi created a large temporary swimming pool. So, will all this water eventually be wasted?”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users argued that viral clips circulating online lacked context and claimed Joshi had mentioned in the vlog that the water would later be reused.

One user wrote, “You’re clipping only the viral part of the vlog for engagement. Upload the part where he says he will use this water for his kitchen garden and construction work too.”

Another added, “Inspired by Mr Indian Hacker, but he usually uses water from wells or borewells, which eventually returns to the ground. I just hope this water isn’t simply drained and wasted afterwards.”