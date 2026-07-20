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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Clean Water For A Pool Bath: ‘He Lacks Civic Sense’

Sourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Clean Water For A Pool Bath: ‘He Lacks Civic Sense’

Sourav Joshi has been facing backlash for creating a makeshift swimming pool using 6,000 litres of clean water.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber Sourav Joshi created temporary pool with 6,000-litre water tanker.
  • He faced backlash for wasting water amid India's severe crisis.
  • Some users defended him, claiming the used water would be reused.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has been facing the Internet’s ire left, right and centre after a video from his latest vlog showed him using a 6,000-litre water tanker to create a temporary swimming pool. While many users accused him of being insensitive amid India’s ongoing water crisis, others defended the YouTuber, claiming the water would later be reused.

Sourav Joshi Faces Heat For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Water

The video opens to show with Joshi mentioning that the tanker is carrying 6,000 litres of water and is having difficulty navigating through the fields because of its weight. As the video goes on, he uses Thar to help the tanker reach the spot. The water is then emptied into a pit dug in the ground and lined with a large plastic sheet to create a makeshift swimming pool.

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Towards the end of the video, Joshi and his family are seen enjoying a pool bath in the temporary setup.

In another video, they also played pool games. 

How Did Social Media React?

Several social media users criticised Joshi, arguing that using such a large quantity of clean water for entertainment sends the wrong message, especially when many regions of India continue to struggle with water scarcity.

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One user wrote, “Many parts of India are already facing a severe water shortage. Many people don't even have access to clean drinking water, and in some places, people have to walk 10 km every day just to collect drinking water. But Sourav Joshi wasted 6,000 litres of clean water just for a vlog. Sourav Joshi has become a very rich and famous YouTuber, but he still lacks civic sense and has failed to become a responsible citizen.”

Another commented, “This is insane. This guy should get arrested. This is inhuman. What's happening with these irresponsible YouTubers? YouTube, this video must be removed. People and animals are dying without proper water to drink in India,” while tagging the Delhi Police.

A third user questioned whether the water would ultimately go to waste, writing, “Sourav Joshi created a large temporary swimming pool. So, will all this water eventually be wasted?”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users argued that viral clips circulating online lacked context and claimed Joshi had mentioned in the vlog that the water would later be reused.

One user wrote, “You’re clipping only the viral part of the vlog for engagement. Upload the part where he says he will use this water for his kitchen garden and construction work too.”

Another added, “Inspired by Mr Indian Hacker, but he usually uses water from wells or borewells, which eventually returns to the ground. I just hope this water isn’t simply drained and wasted afterwards.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What action by Sourav Joshi sparked controversy?

Sourav Joshi faced criticism for using a 6,000-litre water tanker to create a temporary swimming pool for a vlog. This sparked ire amid India's ongoing water crisis.

Why did social media users criticize Sourav Joshi?

Many users accused him of being insensitive and wasting clean water for entertainment. They highlighted that many parts of India face severe water scarcity.

How did Sourav Joshi create the temporary swimming pool?

He emptied 6,000 litres of water from a tanker into a pit dug in the ground. The pit was lined with a large plastic sheet to form a makeshift pool.

Did anyone defend Sourav Joshi's actions?

Yes, some users defended him by claiming he mentioned in the vlog that the water would be reused. They suggested it would be used for his kitchen garden and construction work.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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