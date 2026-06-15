Anne Schedeen Dies At 77, Fans Remember ALF Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Anne Schedeen, 77, ALF's Kate Tanner, passed away peacefully.

Family shared tribute, noting her vibrant, creative spirit.

Agent confirmed death; her acting career began in 1974.

Actor Anne Schedeen, best known for playing Kate Tanner in the popular NBC sitcom ALF, has died at the age of 77. The actress, remembered for her role as the caring mother who welcomed an alien into her family home on television, passed away peacefully, according to her family. While the cause of death has not been revealed, heartfelt tributes from loved ones and her longtime agent have highlighted the strong impact she had on people around her and in the entertainment world.

Family Shares Emotional Tribute After Anne Schedeen’s Death

Anne Schedeen, the actress who played Kate Tanner on NBC’s ALF from 1986 to 1990, has died at the age of 77. According to Deadline, Schedeen’s family shared the news on Sunday through a Facebook post, saying she had “passed peacefully.” The cause of death was not immediately known.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” the family wrote. They described her as someone who left behind “an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story.”

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Her family added, “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right.” Remembering her lively personality, the family said that her “memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on,” and asked people to “Raise a margarita in her honor.” Instead of flowers, the family requested donations be made to one of Schedeen’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity. “We all love you, Annie,” they added.

Longtime Agent Confirms Death, Recalls Anne Schedeen Fondly

Schedeen’s longtime agent, Tom Markley, also confirmed her death to Deadline. “Annie meant the world to her family and this agency,” he said. Born on January 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, Schedeen, whose birth name was Luanne Ruth Schedeen, started drama classes as a child and performed at Portland Civic Theatre. She later worked in dinner theatre in Hawaii before moving to New York City to build an acting career. She eventually settled in Los Angeles and signed with Universal Pictures.

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Schedeen made her onscreen debut in a 1974 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man. Over the years, she appeared in several TV shows, including McCloud, The Bionic Woman, Cheers, Magnum PI, Murder She Wrote, and Judging Amy. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett, daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn, siblings, extended family members, and her rescue dogs, Roo and Red.