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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOrry Reveals Why He ‘Hates’ Dhruv Rathee, Calls YouTuber ’Anti-National’ Again

Orry Reveals Why He ‘Hates’ Dhruv Rathee, Calls YouTuber ’Anti-National’ Again

Orry, who is best known for his celebrity connections, repeated his “anti-national” remark about YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on a podcast.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orry again labeled YouTuber Dhruv Rathee as
  • He claimed Rathee used his image as clickbait for a video.
  • Orry also criticized Rathee's selective coverage of issues.
  • Social media responses were divided regarding Orry's remarks.

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again called YouTuber Dhruv Rathee “anti-national”, this time during an appearance on a podcast. This is not the first time Orry has used the term for Rathee. Earlier, he had made a similar remark while defending his friend Janhvi Kapoor after Rathee alleged in one of his videos that the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures.

In a promotional clip from the podcast KK Create, host Kavya Karnatac asked Orry what he calls Dhruv Rathee. He responded, “I call him Dhruv T****. Also, I think he is an anti-national.”

Orry added that he had first come across the nickname online and had continued using it ever since.

Why Does Orry ‘Hates’ Dhruv Rathee?

In the full podcast episode, Orry elaborated on why he is not a fan of the YouTuber.

“I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds,” he claimed.

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He further alleged that Rathee used his image for a video he had no connection with. “You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me,” he said.

Orry also criticised Rathee for covering selective issues that suit his narrative.

“I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don’t know what his topics are exactly because I don’t follow everything, but he’ll say something weird that doesn’t make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won’t cover it. I just don’t like the guy,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Learn by KK Create (@learn.kkcreate)

How Did Social Media React?

The viral video attracted a flurry of reactions online, with users divided over Orry’s remarks. Several viewers said they enjoyed Orry’s unfiltered style and appreciated that he spoke his mind without sugarcoating his opinions.

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One user wrote, “He is an American citizen and from that context he is calling Dhruv Rathee anti-national.”

Another commented, “Orry is totally a different mood.”

Not everyone agreed with him, however. One viewer wrote, “The audacity to call someone anti-national just because they question!”

Another user expressed support for Orry, commenting, “We need more people like Orry in the new India. Loved the humor, bro - keep spreading smiles and lighting up hearts.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Orry call Dhruv Rathee

Orry called Dhruv Rathee

What specific reasons did Orry give for disliking Dhruv Rathee?

Orry dislikes Rathee because Rathee used his image as clickbait for a 20-minute video Orry wasn't connected with. He also criticized Rathee for selectively covering topics.

How did social media react to Orry's comments about Dhruv Rathee?

Social media reactions were divided. Some users enjoyed Orry's unfiltered style, while others disagreed, questioning the use of the

What else did Orry call Dhruv Rathee on the podcast?

On the KK Create podcast, Orry responded to host Kavya Karnatac by calling Dhruv Rathee

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube Orry ENtertainment News Dhruv Rathee
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