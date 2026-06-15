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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan, Upasana Celebrate 14 Years Of Love With Special Reveal Of Their Twins

Ram Charan, Upasana Celebrate 14 Years Of Love With Special Reveal Of Their Twins

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary by sharing the first glimpse of their twin babies, Shivram and Anveera Devi, in a heartfelt family photo on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan, Upasana marked anniversary sharing twins' first glimpse.
  • Post showed babies' tiny hands with elder daughter Klin.
  • Couple welcomed twins earlier, post garnered widespread fan appreciation.
  • Ram Charan's film 'Peddi' continues strong box office run.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, marked their 14th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt surprise for fans. The couple shared a special photograph on social media, offering the first glimpse of their twin babies, Shivram and Anveera Devi. The touching post has quickly gained attention online, with fans showering the family with love and warm wishes.

Ram Charan, Upasana Share Emotional Family Moment

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan and Upasana unveiled a tender family photograph featuring their children. Rather than revealing the twins’ faces, the couple chose a simple yet deeply emotional image that captured the tiny hands of their newborns. Their elder daughter, Klin Kaara, was also part of the picture, making it a heartwarming family portrait.

Accompanying the photograph was a short but meaningful caption that read, “Heart is full,” followed by an infinity emoji. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

READ MORE: Orry Reveals Why He ‘Hates’ Dhruv Rathee, Calls YouTuber ’Anti-National’ Again

Couple Welcomed Their Twins Earlier This Year

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their twin babies earlier this year. The couple officially announced the arrival of Shivram and Anveera Devi through social media on 1 February. Since then, they have largely kept details about the twins away from the public eye.

The couple are also parents to their daughter, Klin Kaara. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 and have remained one of the most admired celebrity couples in the industry.

Ram Charan’s Latest Continues Strong Box Office Run

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Peddi. The sports drama has been performing strongly at the box office since its release.

READ MORE: 'It's Like Trampling On Creativity': Peddi Lyricist Questions Criticism Of Janhvi Kapoor's Character, Defends Film Director

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.20 crore net in India on its eleventh day, which fell on its second Sunday. With this, the film’s total Indian net collection has reached Rs 216 crore. Its gross collection in India currently stands at Rs 256.23 crore.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ram Charan and Upasana share to mark their anniversary?

To mark their 14th wedding anniversary, Ram Charan and Upasana shared a photograph offering the first glimpse of their twin babies, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

When did Ram Charan and Upasana welcome their twin babies?

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their twin babies, Shivram and Anveera Devi, earlier this year. They officially announced their arrival on February 1st.

Who are Ram Charan and Upasana's children?

Ram Charan and Upasana are parents to their elder daughter, Klin Kaara. They also have twin babies named Shivram and Anveera Devi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Twin Babies Ram CHaran Upasana Celebrate
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