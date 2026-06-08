Anees Bazmee Says No Entry 2 Is Happening Despite Delays And Cast Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh exited; Varun Dhawan's involvement remains uncertain.

Director Anees Bazmee has put all doubts to rest about No Entry 2, confirming that the long-awaited sequel is very much in the works. Speaking to HT City, Bazmee was clear and confident, even as the film continues to deal with scheduling challenges and casting changes that have kept it in the headlines for months now.

Bazmee Stands Firm On No Entry 2

The director did not give away many details about the project, but he was emphatic when it came to confirming its future. "100 per cent the film is happening," he told HT City, dismissing all speculation that the sequel may have run into serious trouble.

On the delays that have fuelled many of the rumours, Bazmee took a philosophical view. "Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai. Main maanta hoon ki kundli hoti hai. Kabhi koi film jaldi ban jaati hai, kabhi der se banti hai. Lekin Inshallah, hum sabki koshish hai ki yeh film bane [Some films have a destiny of their own. I believe in that destiny. Sometimes a film gets made quickly, sometimes it takes time. But Inshallah, we are all trying our best to make this film happen.]" he said.

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Bazmee also spoke about his personal attachment to the script, calling it among the best he has ever written. "Maine is film ko bahut pyaar se likha hai. Yeh meri best-written films mein se ek hai. Thoda waqt lagg raha hai par film zaroora aa bann rahi hai [I have written this film with a lot of love. It is one of my best-written films. It is taking a little time, but the film is definitely being made]," he said. He also added that everyone connected to the film continues to be excited about it and that audiences will love it once it is released.

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No Entry 2's Troubled Journey So Far

The road to No Entry 2 has been anything but smooth. Producer Boney Kapoor had initially announced a fresh ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. However, the project soon ran into trouble with scheduling conflicts and casting reshuffles. Diljit eventually walked out of the film, with Kapoor confirming that the exit was amicable and a result of date issues.

Reports then emerged suggesting that Varun Dhawan too might no longer be part of the project, though the makers indicated that talks were still on. Amid all the back and forth, Shahid Kapoor's name was also linked to the sequel, though no official confirmation came from the makers.