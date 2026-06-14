Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Award Scholarships To 180 Telangana Students

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna honored high-achieving students in Telangana.

They distributed scholarships to 180 students from Achampet Mandal.

Vijay plans to expand this educational initiative across Telangana.

Rashmika highlighted the personal importance of the village launch.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda returned to his ancestral village along with Rashmika Mandanna and honoured high-achieving students from Telangana. The couple reaffirmed a commitment they had made earlier this year towards supporting education. The duo visited Thummanpet village in Achampet Mandal on Sunday, where they recognised deserving students and distributed scholarships under an initiative designed to encourage academic excellence.

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180 Students Selected Under Scholarship Programme

Sharing updates from the journey on social media, Vijay revealed the names of students chosen for the scholarship scheme and reflected on the significance of returning to the village where his father was born.

He wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

We are on our way to Thummanpet.

The little village where my Father was born.



In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours.



To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana.



Here is a… pic.twitter.com/wLNSr4ZZHe — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026

Vijay Shares Vision For Expanding The Initiative

Addressing students and their families during the event, Vijay explained that the scholarships represent the first step in a much larger goal.

He said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it."

Rashmika also addressed the gathering and spoke about why launching the initiative in Thummanpet and Achampet was important.

She said, "I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law's village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited."

Cutu's speech at #TheDeverakondaFoundation Annual scholarship event today. Honestly, I didn't understand a single word of Telugu, but her expressions & tone r just as adorable as she is. Her speeches always have that signature warmth that instantly wins u over#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/r3prviStV2 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) June 14, 2026

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Rashmika's Sweet Gesture Catches Fans' Attention

Apart from the scholarship initiative, a heartwarming moment between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna went viral. In one clip, Rashmika was seen gently dabbing the sweat off Vijay's face while they were at the venue. The candid moment quickly drew attention from fans, with many praising the pair's bond and the natural interaction between them.