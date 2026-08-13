Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped

A rescue operation is underway at an under-construction THDC tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Mayapur, near Pipalkoti, after water and debris entered the tunnel, trapping workers inside. Sixteen people have so far been safely rescued, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Army, police and district administration continue efforts to evacuate those still trapped.

Rescue Operation Underway

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the incident and directed officials to oversee the rescue efforts. He said National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams had been deployed after assessing the seriousness of the situation.

CM Dhami said some of the rescued workers were injured and admitted to the hospital at Pipalkoti. Three to four workers have sustained more serious injuries, he said, while adding that their condition is stable. Arrangements have been made for emergency helicopter evacuation or transfer to the Base Hospital in Srinagar if required.

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Workers inside the tunnel under construction on the Birhi River near Pipalkoti were struck by a sudden influx of mud and debris following a landslide-like event from above. Consequently, some people were trapped inside;… https://t.co/l5qSvgdWyF pic.twitter.com/I4R61iNGax — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

The district administration, police and other agencies are working together at the site to reach the remaining workers and bring them out safely. The administration remains on alert as rescue personnel continue operations inside the tunnel.

The incident occurred at the THDC project at Mayapur, where a 3.07-km-long water-return tunnel is under construction.

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Previous Accident

The project aims to generate around 1,657 million units of electricity annually and is targeted for commissioning by December 2027.

The latest incident has also raised concerns because a major accident had reportedly occurred inside the same tunnel around seven months ago.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the exact number of workers who remain trapped, the cause of the water and debris entering the tunnel, or the extent of damage.

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