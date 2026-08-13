India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsChamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped

Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped

Eighteen workers were rescued after mud, debris and water entered a THDC tunnel near Pipalkoti; four to five workers remain trapped.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 10:50 PM (IST)

A rescue operation is underway at an under-construction THDC tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Mayapur, near Pipalkoti, after water and debris entered the tunnel, trapping workers inside. Sixteen people have so far been safely rescued, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Army, police and district administration continue efforts to evacuate those still trapped. 

Rescue Operation Underway

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the incident and directed officials to oversee the rescue efforts. He said National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams had been deployed after assessing the seriousness of the situation.

CM Dhami said some of the rescued workers were injured and admitted to the hospital at Pipalkoti. Three to four workers have sustained more serious injuries, he said, while adding that their condition is stable. Arrangements have been made for emergency helicopter evacuation or transfer to the Base Hospital in Srinagar if required.

The district administration, police and other agencies are working together at the site to reach the remaining workers and bring them out safely. The administration remains on alert as rescue personnel continue operations inside the tunnel.

The incident occurred at the THDC project at Mayapur, where a 3.07-km-long water-return tunnel is under construction.

Also Read: Sloganeering, Stalemate And 19% Productivity: How Parliament’s Monsoon Session Played Out

Previous Accident

The project aims to generate around 1,657 million units of electricity annually and is targeted for commissioning by December 2027.

The latest incident has also raised concerns because a major accident had reportedly occurred inside the same tunnel around seven months ago.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the exact number of workers who remain trapped, the cause of the water and debris entering the tunnel, or the extent of damage.

Also Read: Bar Council Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR 2026 Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row

Before You Go

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Aug 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chamoli Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue THDC India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped
Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Op Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped
News
OPINION | India Losing Ground In West Asia
OPINION | India Losing Ground In West Asia
India
Suvendu Government Withdraws Honour From BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Over Remarks On Netaji
Suvendu Government Withdraws Honour From BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Over Remarks On Netaji
India
Bar Council Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR 2026 Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row
Bar Council's U-Turn: Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row
Advertisement

Videos

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand
NATIONAL: Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign
POLITICAL MESSAGE: SPP MPs Deposit ₹2.15 Lakh Collected During Parliament Protest at Hanuman Temple
PARLIAMENT: Lathicharge Row Triggers Uproar in Parliament Complex
BIG REVELATION: Air India Pilot’s Drug Test Sparks Major Aviation Safety Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget