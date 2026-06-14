The Cocktail 2 promotional event in Pune ended abruptly due to an overwhelming crowd. Fans surged towards the stars, making the situation uncontrollable for security and organizers.
Cocktail 2 Pune Event Turns Chaotic; Kriti Sanon Protects Rashmika Mandanna: WATCH
A Cocktail 2 promotional event in Pune descended into chaos after fans breached barricades. Viral videos show Kriti Sanon shielding Rashmika Mandanna as Shahid Kapoor and the team were escorted out.
- Pune promotional event for Cocktail 2 ended in chaos.
- Overwhelming crowd surged; event cut short, actors escorted.
- Kriti Sanon protected co-star Rashmika Mandanna amid surge.
Cocktail 2's high-energy promotional event in Pune quickly turned into disorder after an overwhelming crowd gathered to see Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. As fans surged towards the stars and security struggled to maintain order, the event was reportedly cut short.
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Promotional Event Ends Abruptly After Crowd Surge
The cast of Cocktail 2 was in Pune as part of the film’s nationwide promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release on June 19. The event, held at a mall in the city, attracted a massive turnout, but the situation soon became difficult to manage.
According to the videos circulating online, fans pushed past security barricades in an attempt to get closer to the actors. The crowd rapidly grew uncontrollable, forcing organisers to wrap up the appearance earlier than planned and escort the trio from the venue.
Visuals from the scene show security personnel struggling to create a safe passage through the packed crowd. Reports also suggest that Shahid Kapoor’s clothes were torn during the commotion before he was escorted away with the rest of the cast.
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Before the situation escalated, the three actors were seen enjoying a light-hearted interaction with fans.
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Videos from the event showed Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna participating in promotional activities and having vada pav.
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Kriti Sanon’s Protective Gesture Goes Viral
While the chaotic scenes dominated headlines, social media users quickly focused on Kriti Sanon’s reaction during the incident.
Videos shared online show Kriti remaining beside Rashmika Mandanna throughout the crowd surge, holding her close and helping guide her through the packed venue while security escorted them out. The actress appeared alert and protective as they navigated the situation together.
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The clips rapidly gained traction online, with many praising Kriti for looking out for her co-star during the stressful moment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the Cocktail 2 promotional event in Pune to end abruptly?
Which celebrities were present at the promotional event for Cocktail 2 in Pune?
The promotional event featured actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. They were in Pune as part of the film's nationwide campaign.
What protective gesture did Kriti Sanon make during the chaotic event?
Kriti Sanon remained close to Rashmika Mandanna, holding her and guiding her through the packed venue as security escorted them. Her actions were widely praised by social media users.
Was anyone physically affected during the crowd surge?
Reports indicate that Shahid Kapoor's clothes were torn during the commotion. Security personnel struggled to create a safe passage for the actors through the dense crowd.