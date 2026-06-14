The 2013 Bhojpuri film is drawing renewed online attention due to the massive popularity of Ranveer Singh's film, also titled Dhurandhar. Social media users are revisiting clips and references.
‘Producer Must've Become Millionaire’: Ravi Kishan Reacts As His 2013 Bhojpuri Film 'Dhurandhar' Goes Viral
Ravi Kishan has reacted to the unexpected resurgence of his 2013 Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar The actor joked that the film’s rights owner must have become a millionaire as clips trend online.
More than a decade after its release, Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri action entertainer Dhurandhar: The Shooter has unexpectedly returned to the spotlight. The 2013 film is drawing renewed attention online as social media users revisit clips and references connected to it amid the massive popularity of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.
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Ravi Kishan Amused By Film’s Unexpected Revival
Speaking to NDTV, Ravi Kishan said he was delighted to see audiences rediscovering a film that was released years ago. The actor described the renewed interest as yet another surprising chapter in a career that has often taken unexpected turns.
"Such exciting twists and turns keep happening in my life. I had done a film called Dhurandhar. It was a different kind of film, a different genre altogether, though it was a Bhojpuri film. It had its own scale and budget. Now, suddenly, people have started watching my Dhurandhar in large numbers. So, thank you very much to everyone for that," Ravi Kishan told NDTV.
‘The Producer Must Have Become A Millionaire’
Ravi Kishan joked that the film’s growing popularity may have benefited the current rights holders the most.
He said, "The producer who owns the rights to that film must have suddenly become a millionaire."
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A Second Life For A Decade-Old Bhojpuri Action Film
Released in 2013, Dhurandhar: The Shooter featured Ravi Kishan in the lead role and was designed as a commercial Bhojpuri action entertainer. While it attracted its own audience during its original run, few would have predicted that the film would enjoy such widespread online attention years later.
The recent resurgence has introduced the project to a new generation of viewers, turning it into an unexpected talking point across social media platforms.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar trending now?
How did Ravi Kishan react to his film's unexpected revival?
Ravi Kishan expressed amusement and delight, calling the renewed interest another surprising chapter in his career. He was happy to see audiences rediscovering the film years later.
What type of film was Dhurandhar: The Shooter?
Released in 2013, it was a commercial Bhojpuri action entertainer starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role. It was described as a different kind of film with its own scale and budget.
Who did Ravi Kishan jokingly suggest would benefit most from the film's renewed popularity?
Ravi Kishan joked that the producer who owns the rights to the film must have suddenly become a millionaire. He suggested they benefited greatly from its growing popularity.