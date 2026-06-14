Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTT'Problem Is Propaganda': Ali Fazal's 'Raakh' Faces Backlash Over Changes To Real-Life Ranga-Billa Case

'Problem Is Propaganda': Ali Fazal's 'Raakh' Faces Backlash Over Changes To Real-Life Ranga-Billa Case

Raakh has sparked controversy online, with viewers criticising changes made to the real Ranga-Billa case. The debate has reignited discussions around freedom and accuracy in true-crime storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 02:04 PM (IST)

Prime Video's latest crime thriller Raakh has found itself at the centre of an online controversy shohrtly after its release. The eight-episode series, directed by Prosit Roy and headlined by Ali Fazal, takes inspiration from the notorious Ranga-Billa kidnapping and murder case that shocked India in 1978.

Many viewers have praised the show's performances and tense storytelling, but there are a few others who have questioned several creative choices, arguing that the adaptation strays too far from the historical record.

ALSO READ: Real Story Behind 'Raakh'? Ranga-Billa Case And Murders Of Geeta, Sanjay Chopra

'The Problem Is Propaganda,' Says User

The criticism intensified when a user compared the show's fictionalised characters with the officers involved in the actual investigation.

The user wrote, "So, Prime Video made a series inspired by Ranga and Billa the infamous killers and kidnappers called Raakh. In this series the chief investigator played by Ali Fazal is shown as a Dalit whose father is a retired hawaldar who faced caste discrimination. Ali Fazal's character keeps photos of Ambedkar and Phule in his house. His main assistant officer is a Muslim but the lazy hawaldar is a Brahmin and the honest journalist is a Muslim woman."

"But in the real life case the chief investigator was VP Gupta his assistant was Ram Chander and the Police Commissioner was JN Chaturvedi. I have nothing against showing caste oppression through cinema but my problem is with propaganda. Prime Video India is a serial offender in this regard..they often make such series and completely twist real life characters. I have no issue with Dalit or Muslim police officers but why show an unnecessary oppression angle when it's not required especially in a series based on true events?," added the user.

Social Media Reactions Continue To Pour In

Several other users echoed similar concerns, arguing that adaptations inspired by real events should remain closer to historical facts.

One social media user commented, "Foreign and even elements have started to exploit this division and spread hatred in the name of awareness. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is supposed to take care of such things...Changing of real incidents, names , characters, religion, caste shouldn't be done to get more views."

Another wrote, "netflix has sort of learnt their lesson.. will prime every learn? Watch any series even western-compulsorily one LGBTQ couple,black-white couple, #woke philosophy bng pushed everywhere!!"

A separate viewer criticised the storytelling approach, saying, "I have watched ranga billa story covered thrice, have read about it, and only RAAKH has its own propaganda to be covered rather than covering actual crime properly and yk why.."

ALSO READ: ‘Producer Must've Become Millionaire’: Ravi Kishan Reacts As His 2013 Bhojpuri Film 'Dhurandhar' Goes Viral

Who Stars In Raakh?

Actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav portray characters inspired by the infamous criminals Ranga and Billa.

The series also features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonali Bendre Ali Fazal Prime Video Raakh Ranga Billa Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Ikka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Thriller
Ikka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Thriller
OTT
Friday OTT Releases: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Dridam And More Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar
Friday OTT Releases: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Dridam And More Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar
OTT
Real Story Behind 'Raakh'? Ranga-Billa Case And Murders Of Geeta, Sanjay Chopra
Real Story Behind 'Raakh'? Ranga-Billa Case And Murders Of Geeta, Sanjay Chopra
OTT
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Misappropriation of Offering Funds
Breaking: Murder Accused’s House Demolished After BJP Leader’s Killing Sparks Fury
Uttarakhand Murder: BJP Leader Killed in Village Clash, Accused’s House Torched by Mob
Breaking: PM Modi and Trump to Hold Key Bilateral Meeting on June 17 During G7 Summit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget