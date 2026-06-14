Prime Video's latest crime thriller Raakh has found itself at the centre of an online controversy shohrtly after its release. The eight-episode series, directed by Prosit Roy and headlined by Ali Fazal, takes inspiration from the notorious Ranga-Billa kidnapping and murder case that shocked India in 1978.

Many viewers have praised the show's performances and tense storytelling, but there are a few others who have questioned several creative choices, arguing that the adaptation strays too far from the historical record.

ALSO READ: Real Story Behind 'Raakh'? Ranga-Billa Case And Murders Of Geeta, Sanjay Chopra

'The Problem Is Propaganda,' Says User

The criticism intensified when a user compared the show's fictionalised characters with the officers involved in the actual investigation.

The user wrote, "So, Prime Video made a series inspired by Ranga and Billa the infamous killers and kidnappers called Raakh. In this series the chief investigator played by Ali Fazal is shown as a Dalit whose father is a retired hawaldar who faced caste discrimination. Ali Fazal's character keeps photos of Ambedkar and Phule in his house. His main assistant officer is a Muslim but the lazy hawaldar is a Brahmin and the honest journalist is a Muslim woman."

"But in the real life case the chief investigator was VP Gupta his assistant was Ram Chander and the Police Commissioner was JN Chaturvedi. I have nothing against showing caste oppression through cinema but my problem is with propaganda. Prime Video India is a serial offender in this regard..they often make such series and completely twist real life characters. I have no issue with Dalit or Muslim police officers but why show an unnecessary oppression angle when it's not required especially in a series based on true events?," added the user.

So, Prime Video made a series inspired by Ranga and Billa the infamous killers and kidnappers called Raakh. In this series the chief investigator played by Ali Fazal is shown as a Dalit whose father is a retired hawaldar who faced caste discrimination. Ali Fazal's character keeps… — Rahul Tyagi (@rahulastic) June 13, 2026

Social Media Reactions Continue To Pour In

Several other users echoed similar concerns, arguing that adaptations inspired by real events should remain closer to historical facts.

One social media user commented, "Foreign and even elements have started to exploit this division and spread hatred in the name of awareness. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is supposed to take care of such things...Changing of real incidents, names , characters, religion, caste shouldn't be done to get more views."

Foreign and even elements have started to exploit this division and spread hatred in the name of awareness.



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is supposed to take care of such things...



Changing of real incidents, names , characters, religion, caste shouldn't be… — Voice of Bharat (@TheBharatVoiceX) June 14, 2026

Another wrote, "netflix has sort of learnt their lesson.. will prime every learn? Watch any series even western-compulsorily one LGBTQ couple,black-white couple, #woke philosophy bng pushed everywhere!!"

netflix has sort of learnt their lesson.. will prime every learn? Watch any series even western-compulsorily one LGBTQ couple,black-white couple, #woke philosophy bng pushed everywhere!! — Shai (@Shylsmn) June 14, 2026

A separate viewer criticised the storytelling approach, saying, "I have watched ranga billa story covered thrice, have read about it, and only RAAKH has its own propaganda to be covered rather than covering actual crime properly and yk why.."

I have watched ranga billa story covered thrice, have read about it, and only RAAKH has its own propaganda to be covered rather than covering actual crime properly and yk why.. https://t.co/zxkH6C4AMB — S. (@shreyaaaar) June 14, 2026

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Who Stars In Raakh?

Actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav portray characters inspired by the infamous criminals Ranga and Billa.

The series also features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.