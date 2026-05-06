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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAllu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’ Has A Strong Connection With ‘Pushpa’, Title Based On His Character

Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’ Has A Strong Connection With ‘Pushpa’, Title Based On His Character

After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun gears up for Raaka with Atlee and Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest the film’s title is inspired by his character, building strong buzz ahead of release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Atlee expressed deep personal connection to the film, calling it his long-held idea.

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, superstar Allu Arjun is now gearing up to make a big impact at the box office with his upcoming film Raaka. This much-awaited film is directed by Atlee, known for Jawan, and will also feature Deepika Padukone in an important role. The trio has already created strong buzz, although the story of the film is still under wraps. Raaka is expected to be made on a grand scale with an interesting storyline.

Fans are excited to see what Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Atlee bring together on the big screen, hoping the film sets new box office records. Amid all the excitement around the title and story, a new report suggests that Raaka has a connection with the Pushpa franchise.

Connection Between ‘Raaka’ And ‘Pushpa’?

The first look of Raaka was released in April on Allu Arjun’s birthday. His bald look with kohl-lined eyes impressed fans and increased the excitement around the film.

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Now, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the reason behind the title Raaka has been revealed. Keeping in mind the huge success of the Pushpa franchise, the makers have reportedly chosen to name the film after Allu Arjun’s character.

A source shared, “The makers of Raaka made a conscious decision to name the film after Allu Arjun’s lead character, considering the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. Allu Arjun turned his character into more than just a name - it became an identity across the country. With Raaka, the film is built around the strength of that character.”

Atlee’s Emotional Post

Earlier, Atlee shared the first poster of Raaka along with an emotional note. He wrote, “Raaka is not just a film… it is a part of me that I have carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to this idea and never let it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

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‘Raaka’ Star Cast

Apart from Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, Raaka is also expected to feature Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the full cast yet.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the inspiration behind the title 'Raaka'?

The title 'Raaka' was chosen to leverage the immense success and national recognition of Allu Arjun's character from the 'Pushpa' franchise.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allu Arjun Pushpa Raaka
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