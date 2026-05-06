Dhurandhar 2's Rakesh Bedi And Nora Fatehi Dance Together In Fun BTS Video | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both actors expressed excitement for the song's release.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is currently enjoying the success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In this spy thriller, he won hearts with his role as ‘Jameel Jamali’.

Now, Rakesh Bedi has teamed up for the first time with popular dancer and actress Nora Fatehi. The two will be seen dancing together in an upcoming song.

Rakesh Bedi Shares BTS Video

Rakesh Bedi shared a BTS video of the song on Instagram, where he is seen with Nora Fatehi. In the video, both are seen talking about their experience of working together.

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Praising Nora, Rakesh said, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. The biggest sensation, a brilliant actor and an amazing dancer - none other than Nora Fatehi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

Nora Fatehi Praises Rakesh Bedi

Nora then makes her entry in the video and says, “Hi sir, we are very happy to have you with us.”

When Rakesh mentioned that he was happy to work with her, Nora praised him and said, “Sir, you are doing amazing. I tried my best to match your level. Your dance is very good, you did really well. I’m excited for everyone to see this song and your dance moves.”

‘She Lies So Much,’ Says Rakesh Bedi

Reacting in a fun way, Rakesh joked, “She lies so much.”

Nora burst into laughter and replied, “No, I’m telling the truth. Sir has done an amazing job and the song has a great vibe. You’ll have to watch it to believe it. We’re very excited for everyone to see it. I think this song will be played at every wedding.”

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In the video, Rakesh Bedi is seen in a black outfit, while Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a red dress. She completed her look with accessories, light makeup, and open hair, adding to her overall charm.