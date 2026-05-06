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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar 2's Rakesh Bedi And Nora Fatehi Dance Together In Fun BTS Video | WATCH

Dhurandhar 2's Rakesh Bedi And Nora Fatehi Dance Together In Fun BTS Video | WATCH

Rakesh Bedi has teamed up with Nora Fatehi for a new song and even shared a fun BTS video online. Their light-hearted banter and dance moves have already created buzz among fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Both actors expressed excitement for the song's release.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is currently enjoying the success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In this spy thriller, he won hearts with his role as ‘Jameel Jamali’.

Now, Rakesh Bedi has teamed up for the first time with popular dancer and actress Nora Fatehi. The two will be seen dancing together in an upcoming song.

Rakesh Bedi Shares BTS Video

Rakesh Bedi shared a BTS video of the song on Instagram, where he is seen with Nora Fatehi. In the video, both are seen talking about their experience of working together.

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Praising Nora, Rakesh said, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. The biggest sensation, a brilliant actor and an amazing dancer - none other than Nora Fatehi.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

Nora Fatehi Praises Rakesh Bedi

Nora then makes her entry in the video and says, “Hi sir, we are very happy to have you with us.”

When Rakesh mentioned that he was happy to work with her, Nora praised him and said, “Sir, you are doing amazing. I tried my best to match your level. Your dance is very good, you did really well. I’m excited for everyone to see this song and your dance moves.”

‘She Lies So Much,’ Says Rakesh Bedi

Reacting in a fun way, Rakesh joked, “She lies so much.”

Nora burst into laughter and replied, “No, I’m telling the truth. Sir has done an amazing job and the song has a great vibe. You’ll have to watch it to believe it. We’re very excited for everyone to see it. I think this song will be played at every wedding.”

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In the video, Rakesh Bedi is seen in a black outfit, while Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a red dress. She completed her look with accessories, light makeup, and open hair, adding to her overall charm.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What attire were Rakesh Bedi and Nora Fatehi seen in during the BTS video?

Rakesh Bedi was seen in a black outfit, while Nora Fatehi wore a stunning red dress in the BTS video.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakesh Bedi Nora Fatehi Dhurandhar
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