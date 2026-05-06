Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legal battle continues over winery sale and personal allegations.

Angelina Jolie has secured a legal win in her ongoing battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over the release of her private messages. On Monday, May 5, a judge rejected a request from Pitt’s lawyers that would have required 50-year-old Jolie to share 22 communications linked to their winery dispute. Her legal team argued that these messages are protected under the attorney-client privilege. With this decision, the judge followed an earlier ruling that had already cancelled the order asking her to share the messages.

Pitt ‘Has Not Met His Burden’

According to court documents cited by Page Six and TMZ, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ciny Pánuco stated 62-year-old Pitt, “has not met his burden” to prove that the messages should not be protected, backing the earlier court’s stance.

The judge also mentioned that more evidence in the future “could potentially rebut” Jolie’s claims, but added that Pitt “has not done so on the present record”.

Pánuco also refused Jolie’s request for 33,692.50 Dollars in penalties, saying it was “not warranted” because Pitt’s argument “was not without substantial justification”.

The ruling mainly focuses on the 22 emails that Pitt’s team wanted access to. The court said these emails are protected under legal privilege.

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This comes after a December 2025 decision where Jolie was asked to submit the emails. That order was later found to be incorrect, and a higher court sent the matter back for review.

Statement By Jolie’s Attorney

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy said, “This is an important victory for Ms Jolie,” calling Pitt “completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents”.

The statement further added, “This is part of Mr Pitt’s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina, including control over her communications with her own attorneys. We are extremely gratified that both the Court of Appeal and the trial court ultimately put a stop to it.”

“The judge allowed Pitt’s team to revisit [the decision] as evidence develops. It’s notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. ⁠⁠It’s just some of the evidence in the case,” PEOPLE quoted a source close to Pitt as saying.

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Background Of The Case

The legal fight over the Château Miraval winery began in 2022, when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of the business. Pitt claimed they had an agreement that neither would sell without the other’s approval. However, Jolie denied this and filed a countersuit, accusing him of “waging a vindictive war against” her.

Jolie’s lawyers also stated that Pitt refused to buy her share because she did not want to sign a non-disclosure agreement “designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up,” referring to a 2016 private jet incident. Pitt was not charged, and Jolie chose not to take legal action at that time.

Overall, the case now continues as a mix of business dispute and personal allegations, making it one of the most talked-about legal battles in Hollywood.

Angelina And Brad Pitt’s Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once one of Hollywood’s most popular couples, often called “Brangelina”. They started dating in the mid-2000s, got married in 2014, and have six children.

However, their relationship ended in 2016, and since then, they have been involved in a long legal battle over divorce, custody, and shared assets like the Miraval winery. Over the years, their personal split has turned into an ongoing legal fight, with both sides making serious claims that continue to keep the case in the spotlight.