NDMC Launches Overnight Clean-Up Drive After CJP Protest Ends; Jantar Mantar Cleared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NDMC began clean-up as Jantar Mantar protest site cleared.

Protest concluded following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Centre assured CJP compensation, FIR withdrawals, and reform review.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched an overnight clean-up operation at Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sanitation workers were deployed late Saturday to clear the protest site and restore normalcy in the area after demonstrators vacated Jantar Mantar.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said officers and sanitation teams were working through the night to ensure the area was cleaned before Sunday morning.

"All the NDMC officers are out on the streets. The protest has ended, and people have almost left. By morning, we believe we will clean this entire area--Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg, Jai Singh Marg, the CP area," Chahal told ANI.

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He said both sanitation and washing teams had been mobilised to restore cleanliness.

"We have a sanitation team and a washing team. We learn from the Prime Minister that we must fulfil our responsibility and accountability. Whenever we are given any responsibility, and it's our responsibility to keep the city clean, hygienic, and tidy, we have to go down to ground zero ourselves and monitor everything and keep it in order," he added.

Protest Ends After Government Assurances

The CJP withdrew its agitation on Saturday, saying it had done so in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the Centre on several of its demands.

The protest, which had continued for more than a month, culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister after sustained demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike.

The CJP said the government had agreed to provide suitable compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters across the country.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda said the Centre had accepted key demands related to examination reforms and would examine the outfit's five-point charter before taking further action.

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Metro Services Fully Restored

Following the end of the protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restored normal operations across the network after days of security-related restrictions in central Delhi.

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who has been given additional charge of the ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation, said he would discharge the responsibility with "complete humility and responsibility."