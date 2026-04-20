All About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

She was admitted to the University of Southern California.

Panday debuted in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 2'.

Her upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil' releases May 2026.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is often in the spotlight for her films and glamorous style. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most popular young actresses in the entertainment industry. Recently, she has been making headlines for her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. At a young age, Ananya has already created a strong identity in Bollywood.

Schooling And Early Interests



Ananya Panday completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious institutions. During her school years, she was not only focused on academics but was also actively involved in acting, dance, and various extracurricular activities. Her interest in performing arts was evident from an early age.

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Higher Education

After finishing school, Ananya Panday planned to pursue higher studies in the United States. She reportedly secured admission to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. However, she chose to step into Bollywood early and focus on her acting career instead of continuing her studies.

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Bollywood Debut And Career

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 with Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. The film gave her a strong entry into the industry and made her a known face among the youth. She went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan, gradually building her presence and identity in Bollywood.

Upcoming Film

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil, where she stars alongside Lakshya. The film is expected to be a romantic entertainer and has already generated hype among fans, especially due to its fresh pairing and youthful appeal. With its theatrical release scheduled for May 22, 2026, the film is anticipated to showcase Ananya in a new avatar, adding another exciting project to her career.