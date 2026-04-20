Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAll About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil

All About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday has always been in the spotlight for her journey. She made her Bollywood debut at 20, and now, with Chand Mera Dil, she is set to mark another milestone in her career.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ananya Panday attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.
  • She was admitted to the University of Southern California.
  • Panday debuted in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 2'.
  • Her upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil' releases May 2026.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is often in the spotlight for her films and glamorous style. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most popular young actresses in the entertainment industry. Recently, she has been making headlines for her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. At a young age, Ananya has already created a strong identity in Bollywood. 

Schooling And Early Interests

Ananya Panday completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious institutions. During her school years, she was not only focused on academics but was also actively involved in acting, dance, and various extracurricular activities. Her interest in performing arts was evident from an early age.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Higher Education

After finishing school, Ananya Panday planned to pursue higher studies in the United States. She reportedly secured admission to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. However, she chose to step into Bollywood early and focus on her acting career instead of continuing her studies.

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan Calls Out Paps’ ‘Mamma’ Comment, Bold Reply Goes Viral | WATCH

Bollywood Debut And Career

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 with Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. The film gave her a strong entry into the industry and made her a known face among the youth. She went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan, gradually building her presence and identity in Bollywood.

Upcoming Film

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil, where she stars alongside Lakshya. The film is expected to be a romantic entertainer and has already generated hype among fans, especially due to its fresh pairing and youthful appeal. With its theatrical release scheduled for May 22, 2026, the film is anticipated to showcase Ananya in a new avatar, adding another exciting project to her career.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Ananya Panday complete her schooling?

Ananya Panday completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Did Ananya Panday pursue higher education abroad?

She reportedly secured admission to the University of Southern California but chose to focus on her acting career in Bollywood instead.

When and with which film did Ananya Panday make her Bollywood debut?

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year 2.

What is Ananya Panday's upcoming film?

Ananya Panday will next be seen in the romantic entertainer Chand Mera Dil, scheduled for release on May 22, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Ananya Panday Lakshya Dhirubhai Ambani School Chand Mera Dil
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
All About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil
All About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil
Celebrities
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time
Celebrities
Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh
Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh
Celebrities
Shruti Haasan Calls Out Paps’ ‘Mamma’ Comment, Bold Reply Goes Viral | WATCH
Shruti Haasan Calls Out Paps’ ‘Mamma’ Comment, Bold Reply Goes Viral | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Nitin Nabin Interview: BJP leader Nitin Nabin targets TMC in Kolkata interview, intensifies West Bengal poll pitch
US–Iran talks: Pakistan mediation under scrutiny amid claims, tensions and heavy security buildup
BREAKING: Pakistan hosts US-Iran indirect talks amid Trump warnings and Tehran uncertainty developmt
Breaking News: Iran US Talks Update Delegations Expected in Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions
Nitin Naveen Interview: Surprise BJP National President Role, PM Modi Call Revealed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget