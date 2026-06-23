Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Tom Holland Loses Spider-Man Look-Alike Competition As Zendaya Judges

WATCH: Tom Holland Loses Spider-Man Look-Alike Competition As Zendaya Judges

Tom Holland left fans stunned after secretly entering a Spider-Man look-alike contest. The actor was unexpectedly eliminated despite being the real Spider-Man, while Zendaya served as a judge.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Upcoming 'Brand New Day' film releases July 30, 2026.

Tom Holland may be one of the most recognisable faces in the Marvel universe, but that wasn't enough to secure victory in a Spider-Man look-alike contest. The actor stunned fans after appearing as a mystery contestant in a competition judged by Zendaya, only to be eliminated before the final stages.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 And Dhurandhar Connection Goes Viral, Fans Joke ‘Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai’

Zendaya Joins The Search For The Best Spider-Man Double

The contest was organised as a promotional event ahead of the release of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, scheduled to arrive in cinemas later this month. Joining the judging panel were Zendaya and Luzu, who assessed participants competing to prove they were the ultimate Spider-Man look-alike.

As the competition progressed, contestants were asked to recreate the superhero’s famous poses and perform a variety of acrobatic challenges. Following several rounds, two competitors were eliminated from the contest.

The Unexpected Reveal Leaves Everyone Speechless

The biggest twist came when Zendaya appeared alongside a "mystery contestant" whose identity had been concealed from the audience.

Moments later, it was revealed that one of the eliminated participants was none other than Tom Holland himself. The surprise announcement triggered laughter, disbelief and excitement among those present, as the actor behind Spider-Man had failed to win a competition dedicated to portraying his own character.

The playful clip rapidly gained traction online, with many fans joking that even Spider-Man could not win a Spider-Man look-alike contest. Others suggested the reveal may have been part of a wider promotional campaign for the upcoming film, although viewers largely embraced the stunt for its entertainment value.

Tom Holland Teases A Spider-Man Mystery

The surprising contest appearance comes at a time when discussion around Spider-Man's future is already reaching fever pitch. In a recent interview with IGN Benelux, Holland shared an intriguing comment that has fuelled new fan theories about the MCU.

When discussing who still knows Spider-Man's true identity, Holland said, "I think no one remembers that I'm Spider-Man, apart from one person..."

Zendaya quickly interrupted, "Nobody remembers that you're Peter Parker. They know Spider-Man."

Holland then replied, "One person."

The actor did not reveal who that individual might be, leaving Marvel fans to continue speculating.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post At 2:40 AM After Hanuman Sahastra Pujan

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date In India

The next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on July 30, 2026, one day ahead of its worldwide release on July 31.

According to Sony Pictures, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The studio has also announced that advance bookings will open next week, allowing fans to secure tickets before release day.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel Spider-Man Tom Holland Zendaya MCU Spider Man Brand New Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Tom Holland Loses Spider-Man Look-Alike Competition As Zendaya Judges
WATCH: Tom Holland Loses Spider-Man Look-Alike Competition As Zendaya Judges
Celebrities
'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch
'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch
Celebrities
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy Confirmed By Maa Inti Bangaaram Director Nandini Reddy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy Confirmed By Maa Inti Bangaaram Director Nandini Reddy
Celebrities
Badshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike
Badshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget