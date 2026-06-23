WATCH: Tom Holland Loses Spider-Man Look-Alike Competition As Zendaya Judges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upcoming 'Brand New Day' film releases July 30, 2026.

Tom Holland may be one of the most recognisable faces in the Marvel universe, but that wasn't enough to secure victory in a Spider-Man look-alike contest. The actor stunned fans after appearing as a mystery contestant in a competition judged by Zendaya, only to be eliminated before the final stages.

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Zendaya Joins The Search For The Best Spider-Man Double

The contest was organised as a promotional event ahead of the release of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, scheduled to arrive in cinemas later this month. Joining the judging panel were Zendaya and Luzu, who assessed participants competing to prove they were the ultimate Spider-Man look-alike.

As the competition progressed, contestants were asked to recreate the superhero’s famous poses and perform a variety of acrobatic challenges. Following several rounds, two competitors were eliminated from the contest.

Zendaya judges who’s the best Spider-Man in a game featuring Tom Holland as a secret contestant!



Watch the full video: https://t.co/NqVRguuI0i pic.twitter.com/OJz5rIfWjX — best of tom holland (@thollandrchives) June 22, 2026

The Unexpected Reveal Leaves Everyone Speechless

The biggest twist came when Zendaya appeared alongside a "mystery contestant" whose identity had been concealed from the audience.

Moments later, it was revealed that one of the eliminated participants was none other than Tom Holland himself. The surprise announcement triggered laughter, disbelief and excitement among those present, as the actor behind Spider-Man had failed to win a competition dedicated to portraying his own character.

The playful clip rapidly gained traction online, with many fans joking that even Spider-Man could not win a Spider-Man look-alike contest. Others suggested the reveal may have been part of a wider promotional campaign for the upcoming film, although viewers largely embraced the stunt for its entertainment value.

Tom Holland Teases A Spider-Man Mystery

The surprising contest appearance comes at a time when discussion around Spider-Man's future is already reaching fever pitch. In a recent interview with IGN Benelux, Holland shared an intriguing comment that has fuelled new fan theories about the MCU.

When discussing who still knows Spider-Man's true identity, Holland said, "I think no one remembers that I'm Spider-Man, apart from one person..."

Zendaya quickly interrupted, "Nobody remembers that you're Peter Parker. They know Spider-Man."

Holland then replied, "One person."

The actor did not reveal who that individual might be, leaving Marvel fans to continue speculating.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date In India

The next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on July 30, 2026, one day ahead of its worldwide release on July 31.

According to Sony Pictures, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The studio has also announced that advance bookings will open next week, allowing fans to secure tickets before release day.