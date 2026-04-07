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In an industry often driven by box office numbers, a rare story of integrity has quietly taken centre stage. At the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla in Mumbai, Ektaa Kapoor shared an unexpected moment from her past collaboration with Akshay Kumar, one that left even a seasoned producer stunned.

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Ektaa Kapoor Recalls Akshay Kumar's Unusual Gesture

"#AkshayKumar and I worked together and the film didn't do well. He casually came to me and gave me the cheque back. Koi actor nahi karta aise. Mere 31 years me maine nahi dekha" - #EktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/YAE8yKQNBR — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 6, 2026

Speaking at an event, Ektaa Kapoor opened up about her first project with Akshay Kumar, which failed to perform at the box office. What happened next, she revealed, was something she had never witnessed before in over three decades in the film industry.

She said, “No one knows this about him. He gave me a cheque and he said, ‘This is the money back for you. You’ve lost money. Take your money.’ And I was in shock. Koi nahi karta. Mere 31 years mein kisi ne nahi kiya. Aur casually cheque diya and said ‘Ye le, wapas le jaa.’ (No one does this. In my 31 years, I’ve never seen anyone do this. And he casually handed me the cheque and said, ‘Here, take it back’)."

Rather than accepting the money, Ektaa chose a different route, one that would eventually lead to their current collaboration.

She added, “I said nahi ek film karlo mere liye. Main bohot kamaaungi agar aap ek film karoge mere liye. That film finally happened."

The Film Behind The Story

Although Ektaa did not explicitly name the film, the duo had previously worked together on Once Upon ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! (2013), directed by Milan Luthria. The sequel featured Akshay Kumar alongside Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, with Sonali Bendre in a special appearance.

The film struggled commercially, reportedly earning Rs 91.7 crore against a budget of Rs 85 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 16, with its first show scheduled as a paid preview at 9 PM. The film marks Akshay Kumar’s first theatrical outing of 2026, following a packed slate of releases in the previous year.

With an intriguing mix of horror and comedy and a heartfelt story off-screen, the film is already generating strong buzz.