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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesEktaa Kapoor Reveals Akshay Kumar Returned His Fee After Film Failed, Says ‘No One Has Done This In 31 Years’

Ektaa Kapoor Reveals Akshay Kumar Returned His Fee After Film Failed, Says ‘No One Has Done This In 31 Years’

Ektaa Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar returned his fee after a film flop. The story surfaced during Bhooth Bangla trailer launch in Mumbai.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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In an industry often driven by box office numbers, a rare story of integrity has quietly taken centre stage. At the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla in Mumbai, Ektaa Kapoor shared an unexpected moment from her past collaboration with Akshay Kumar, one that left even a seasoned producer stunned.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Wrong With It': Priyadarshan Defends 'Bhooth Bangla' Track Amid Plagiarism Controversy

Ektaa Kapoor Recalls Akshay Kumar's Unusual Gesture

Speaking at an event, Ektaa Kapoor opened up about her first project with Akshay Kumar, which failed to perform at the box office. What happened next, she revealed, was something she had never witnessed before in over three decades in the film industry.

She said, “No one knows this about him. He gave me a cheque and he said, ‘This is the money back for you. You’ve lost money. Take your money.’ And I was in shock. Koi nahi karta. Mere 31 years mein kisi ne nahi kiya. Aur casually cheque diya and said ‘Ye le, wapas le jaa.’ (No one does this. In my 31 years, I’ve never seen anyone do this. And he casually handed me the cheque and said, ‘Here, take it back’)."

Rather than accepting the money, Ektaa chose a different route, one that would eventually lead to their current collaboration.

She added, “I said nahi ek film karlo mere liye. Main bohot kamaaungi agar aap ek film karoge mere liye. That film finally happened."

The Film Behind The Story

Although Ektaa did not explicitly name the film, the duo had previously worked together on Once Upon ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! (2013), directed by Milan Luthria. The sequel featured Akshay Kumar alongside Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, with Sonali Bendre in a special appearance.

The film struggled commercially, reportedly earning Rs 91.7 crore against a budget of Rs 85 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 16, with its first show scheduled as a paid preview at 9 PM. The film marks Akshay Kumar’s first theatrical outing of 2026, following a packed slate of releases in the previous year.

With an intriguing mix of horror and comedy and a heartfelt story off-screen, the film is already generating strong buzz.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual gesture did Akshay Kumar make after a film with Ektaa Kapoor didn't perform well?

Akshay Kumar returned the money from his earnings to Ektaa Kapoor, stating she had lost money and should take her money back.

How did Ektaa Kapoor react to Akshay Kumar's offer to return his earnings?

Ektaa Kapoor declined the money and asked Akshay Kumar to do one more film with her, believing it would be very profitable.

What film is mentioned as a past collaboration between Ektaa Kapoor and Akshay Kumar that didn't perform well commercially?

The film mentioned is Once Upon ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! (2013), a sequel that reportedly struggled commercially.

When is the film 'Bhooth Bangla' scheduled to release?

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 16, with a paid preview at 9 PM.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ektaa Kapoor ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla
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