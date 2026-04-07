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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAllu Arjun-Atlee Film Title Reveal Set for April 8; Mysterious Poster Goes Viral

Allu Arjun-Atlee Film Title Reveal Set for April 8; Mysterious Poster Goes Viral

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited AA22 x A6 will have its title revealed on April 8. A mysterious poster has sparked intense fan speculation online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Anticipation around Allu Arjun and Atlee's ambitious collaborations has reached a fever pitch. With just hours to go before the big announcement, the makers have dropped a striking new poster, one the reveals very little, yet says a lot.

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Title Reveal Set For April 8

The team behind the tentatively titled AA22 x A6 has confirmed that the film’s official title will be unveiled on April 8 at 11 AM, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. Production house Sun Pictures shared the update on social media, teasing fans with the line: “Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster – Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone.”

The announcement instantly set social media buzzing, with fans eagerly counting down to the reveal.

Poster Sparks Wild Fan Theories

What truly grabbed attention, however, was the poster itself. It features a clawed, furry hand, possibly of a mysterious creature, set against a vague backdrop with a dome-like structure. The imagery has left fans guessing the film’s genre.

Speculation quickly flooded online platforms. One fan wrote, “Mark my words, He’s a Werewolf.” Another commented, “Allu Arjun and Atlee combo hitting different from initial stages Whose hand this? Expectations more….”

The intrigue has only deepened curiosity around the project’s theme.

Big Star Cast

Alongside Allu Arjun, the film stars Deepika Padukone in a leading role. Reports also suggest appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the project is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget exceeding ₹700 crore. Production is expected to continue through the year, with upcoming schedules planned in Mumbai. If timelines hold, filming could wrap by the end of 2026.

Amid the buzz, rumours about Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the teaser during a virtual event surfaced recently. However, those claims have since been dismissed, with no such event currently planned.

A High-Stakes, High-Concept Entertainer

Directed by Atlee, the film marks his first collaboration with Allu Arjun and is already being touted as one of the biggest upcoming ventures in Indian cinema.

The project is described as a high-octane action spectacle, expected to present Allu Arjun in a completely new avatar. Reports also hint at a narrative set in a parallel universe, potentially featuring multiple roles for the actor, an exciting first in his career.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the official title of the Allu Arjun and Atlee collaboration be revealed?

The official title will be unveiled on April 8th at 11 AM, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday.

What was revealed in the new poster for AA22 x A6?

The poster features a clawed, furry hand against a vague backdrop with a dome-like structure, sparking fan theories about the film's genre.

Who are the confirmed cast members for this project?

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are in leading roles. Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor are also rumored to have key roles.

What is the reported budget for this film?

The film is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget exceeding ₹700 crore. It is backed by Sun Pictures.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Allu Arjun Atlee AA22 X A6
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