DU Women’s Hostel Students Stage Midnight Protest Over ‘Forced Eviction’, Water Supply Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women students protested forced eviction and extortionate charges.

Allegations include cutting water supply during examinations.

Administration demanded Rs 450 daily for extended stay.

Students demanded provost's resignation and fee reversal.

Women students residing at Delhi University’s University Hostel for Women (UHW) staged a late-night protest on Thursday, accusing the hostel administration of forced eviction, cutting water supply and imposing what they described as “extortionary” charges.

The protest began around 9:30 pm and continued past midnight, with students sitting outside the hostel gate and raising slogans amid ongoing semester and NET examinations. Protesters alleged that the administration was attempting to pressure students into vacating the hostel despite fees already being paid for June and July.

Videos circulating from the protest showed a large group of students chanting slogans demanding that the hostel warden address them directly. “Hostel warden bahar aao, bahar aao, bahar aao! Bahar aakar baat karo, baat karo, baat karo!” the students were heard shouting.

Students Allege Water Supply Was Cut During Exams

According to the protesting students, the administration shut down water supply in parts of two hostel blocks during a crucial examination period, creating severe inconvenience for residents.

Students also alleged that chairs were removed from the common reading room, disrupting exam preparation at a time when many residents were preparing for semester and NET examinations.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), which extended support to the protest, claimed students had been “pushed to the brink” over the past week due to disruptions in basic facilities and administrative pressure tactics.

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Row Over ‘Forced Eviction’ and Additional Charges

The protesting students alleged that the hostel administration had initiated efforts to force residents out of the hostel during May, despite students already paying hostel fees for June and July in advance.

According to AISA, students had earlier held a mobilisation on May 16, after which the hostel Provost allegedly gave a verbal assurance that facilities would be restored and the residency deadline extended.

However, the student body claimed that the administration later reversed its position and imposed an additional charge of Rs 450 per day on students continuing to stay at the hostel. AISA described the move as a “punitive extortion order”.

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AISA Demands Provost’s Resignation

AISA has demanded the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, restoration of 24-hour water supply and an unconditional extension of hostel residency without any additional charges.

“This institutional apathy has crossed all limits of human dignity,” the student organisation said in a statement supporting the protest.

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