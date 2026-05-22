‘Bad Timing’: Trump Says Iran Conflict Could Stop Him Attending Elder Son's Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump plans to attend son's wedding, citing

Trump acknowledged political pressure regarding wedding attendance during crisis.

Donald Trump Jr. remains a key figure defending his father's agenda.

Speculation continues regarding Don Jr.'s own future political ambitions.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would try to attend the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, but admitted that the ongoing Iran conflict had created “bad timing” for the family event.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said his son wanted him to be present at the wedding ceremony in the Bahamas this weekend. However, the president suggested that the escalating situation involving Iran and mounting political pressures in Washington could prevent him from travelling.

“He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump said. “I said, ‘This is not good timing for me, reported AFP. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

Trump Weighs Personal Moment Against Political Pressure

The remarks came as Trump continues efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict with Iran, a war that has weighed heavily on his administration and triggered criticism over rising economic pressures and living costs ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump also acknowledged the political and media scrutiny surrounding any decision he makes about attending the wedding during an active international crisis.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed, by the fake news of course,” Trump told reporters.

Despite the dilemma, the president ended his comments on a personal note, saying, “Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

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Don Jr Remains Key Figure in Trump Circle

Donald Trump Jr, widely known as Don Jr, is currently an executive vice president at The Trump Organization and remains one of the most visible public defenders of his father’s political agenda.

The 48-year-old has frequently appeared alongside the president at political events and public engagements, including recent trips between the White House and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Over the past several years, Don Jr has emerged as a prominent figure within the Republican Party’s conservative MAGA movement, often taking a more aggressive stance on cultural and political issues than many other party leaders.

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Speculation Over Future Political Ambitions

Interest around Don Jr’s political future has also grown steadily within Republican circles. Last year, he said he could consider running for president “maybe one day”.

Trump’s second and final presidential term is set to continue until January 2029, and the president has not publicly indicated who he sees as a potential successor within the Republican Party.