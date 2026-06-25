Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast bowler Akash Deep married Akshita Raj in Varanasi.

Grand ceremony at Taj Ganges Hotel hosted over 300 guests.

Pre-wedding rituals in Bihar preceded spiritual-themed celebration.

Pawan Singh, other dignitaries, attended wedding to bless couple.

India fast bowler Akash Deep has stepped into a new chapter of his life after marrying Akshita Raj in an elegant wedding ceremony held in Varanasi. The celebration brought together family members, close friends and several prominent personalities from sports and entertainment, making it one of the most talked-about cricket weddings in recent days.

The wedding festivities had been underway for several days at the cricketer’s ancestral village in Bihar’s Rohtas district, where excitement spread through the local community as residents celebrated the special occasion alongside the family.

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Grand Ceremony Held At Varanasi’s Taj Ganges Hotel

The wedding was organised at the luxurious Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi, where more than 300 guests attended the celebrations. The venue was specially designed around a Shiv temple theme, reflecting the spiritual significance of the holy city.

Security and privacy arrangements were strictly maintained, with guests entering the venue only after scanning QR codes. Akash Deep arrived at the hotel with his family at around 7:30 pm before the wedding rituals commenced.

Indian Fastest Bollower Akash Deep Grand Wedding 💍



Congratulation For New Life pic.twitter.com/yEEeXletFm — chhotu singh (@chhotus94046454) June 25, 2026

Akash Deep Dances With Wedding Procession

Priests from Varanasi conducted the traditional puja ceremony before the couple exchanged garlands and continued with the wedding rituals according to custom.

One of the highlights of the evening came when the Indian pacer enthusiastically danced alongside friends and relatives during the baraat procession. Accompanied by live bands and DJ music, the celebrations reflected the joyful mood of both families.

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Pawan Singh Joins Guests To Bless The Newlyweds

Among the distinguished attendees was Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who arrived to congratulate the newly married couple. The wedding also attracted notable figures from sports, entertainment and public life.

As photographs from the ceremony surfaced online, social media users and cricket fans quickly flooded platforms with congratulatory messages for the couple.

😂🏏 At his wedding in Varanasi, Akash Deep was asked why he didn't invite Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. His hilarious reply: “If I had invited them, do you think my wedding could have happened in Varanasi?” 😆💍#AkashDeep #WeddingFun #Cricket #ViratKohli #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/21u03WLh7m — Ashok Kumar (@Ashokkumarraj95) June 25, 2026

Traditional Rituals Marked The Wedding Journey

Before the wedding day, the couple completed a series of traditional ceremonies in Bihar. According to the wedding schedule, the tilak ceremony took place on 22 June, followed by haldi and mehendi functions.

Pictures from the celebrations showed Akash Deep enjoying the festivities with family members, singing, dancing and participating in rituals. The cricketer also had mehendi applied featuring Akshita’s name.