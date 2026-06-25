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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkash Deep Marries Akshita Raj In Grand Varanasi Wedding, Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Among Guests

Akash Deep Marries Akshita Raj In Grand Varanasi Wedding, Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Among Guests

Team India fast bowler Akash Deep has married Akshita Raj in a grand wedding ceremony in Varanasi. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and several notable guests attended the lavish celebration.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fast bowler Akash Deep married Akshita Raj in Varanasi.
  • Grand ceremony at Taj Ganges Hotel hosted over 300 guests.
  • Pre-wedding rituals in Bihar preceded spiritual-themed celebration.
  • Pawan Singh, other dignitaries, attended wedding to bless couple.

India fast bowler Akash Deep has stepped into a new chapter of his life after marrying Akshita Raj in an elegant wedding ceremony held in Varanasi. The celebration brought together family members, close friends and several prominent personalities from sports and entertainment, making it one of the most talked-about cricket weddings in recent days.

The wedding festivities had been underway for several days at the cricketer’s ancestral village in Bihar’s Rohtas district, where excitement spread through the local community as residents celebrated the special occasion alongside the family.

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Grand Ceremony Held At Varanasi’s Taj Ganges Hotel

The wedding was organised at the luxurious Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi, where more than 300 guests attended the celebrations. The venue was specially designed around a Shiv temple theme, reflecting the spiritual significance of the holy city.

Security and privacy arrangements were strictly maintained, with guests entering the venue only after scanning QR codes. Akash Deep arrived at the hotel with his family at around 7:30 pm before the wedding rituals commenced.

Akash Deep Dances With Wedding Procession

Priests from Varanasi conducted the traditional puja ceremony before the couple exchanged garlands and continued with the wedding rituals according to custom.

One of the highlights of the evening came when the Indian pacer enthusiastically danced alongside friends and relatives during the baraat procession. Accompanied by live bands and DJ music, the celebrations reflected the joyful mood of both families.

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Pawan Singh Joins Guests To Bless The Newlyweds

Among the distinguished attendees was Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who arrived to congratulate the newly married couple. The wedding also attracted notable figures from sports, entertainment and public life.

As photographs from the ceremony surfaced online, social media users and cricket fans quickly flooded platforms with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Traditional Rituals Marked The Wedding Journey

Before the wedding day, the couple completed a series of traditional ceremonies in Bihar. According to the wedding schedule, the tilak ceremony took place on 22 June, followed by haldi and mehendi functions.

Pictures from the celebrations showed Akash Deep enjoying the festivities with family members, singing, dancing and participating in rituals. The cricketer also had mehendi applied featuring Akshita’s name.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did India fast bowler Akash Deep marry?

India fast bowler Akash Deep married Akshita Raj in an elegant wedding ceremony. The celebrations brought together family, friends, and prominent personalities.

Where did Akash Deep's wedding ceremony take place?

Akash Deep's wedding ceremony was held at the luxurious Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi. The venue was specially designed around a Shiv temple theme.

How many guests attended Akash Deep's wedding?

More than 300 guests attended the wedding celebrations. Security and privacy were strictly maintained, with guests entering only after scanning QR codes.

Were there pre-wedding festivities for Akash Deep?

Yes, wedding festivities were underway for several days in Akash Deep's ancestral village in Bihar. These included traditional ceremonies like tilak, haldi, and mehendi functions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Pawan Singh Indian Cricket Team Akash Deep VARANASI Akshita Raj
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