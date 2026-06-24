KGF Chapter 2 Becomes 2022’s Highest-Grossing Indian Film, Earns Over 12 Times Its Budget

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KGF: Chapter 2 became India's highest-grossing film of 2022.

It earned Rs 1,250 crore, exceeding budget by twelve-fold.

The film solidified Yash's global stardom; now streaming on Prime.

Yash's next film,

Indian cinema produces thousands of films every year across industries, from Bollywood and Kannada cinema to Marathi and other regional sectors. Yet, only a handful manage to leave a lasting impact. In 2022, one film achieved what few could imagine. Led by Kannada superstar Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 not only broke records across the country but also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

The blockbuster's earnings exceeded its budget by more than 12 times, making it one of the biggest success stories in Indian cinema.

The Film That Turned Yash Into A Pan-India Superstar

Yash had already established himself as a popular name in Kannada cinema long before KGF. However, it was KGF: Chapter 1, released in 2018, that introduced him to audiences across India and transformed him into a household name.

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The film's massive success laid the foundation for an even bigger phenomenon. When KGF: Chapter 2 arrived in cinemas in 2022, it exceeded all expectations, taking Yash's popularity to an entirely new level and creating a box office frenzy worldwide.

KGF 2 Dominated 2022 At The Box Office

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 was released on April 14, 2022 and ran for 2 hours and 48 minutes. Alongside Yash, the film featured a star-studded cast that included Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, while Srinidhi Shetty, Roopa Rayappa, Archana Jois and Harish Rai also played important roles.

According to IMDb, the film was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. However, it went on to collect a staggering Rs 1,250 crore worldwide, earning over twelve times its production cost. The film finished 2022 as the highest-grossing Indian release, with RRR taking the second spot after collecting Rs 1,229 crore globally.

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Fans who wish to revisit the blockbuster can stream KGF: Chapter 2 on Prime Video.

Yash Gears Up For Toxic

The unprecedented success of KGF: Chapter 2 established Yash as a global star, and anticipation surrounding his next project has only continued to grow.

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The actor is now preparing for the release of Toxic, a film that has been making headlines for quite some time. Although it was initially expected to release alongside Dhurandhar 2, the release schedule was later revised.

Toxic is now set to hit theatres on August 26. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles.