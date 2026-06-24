Govinda’s ‘Kahan Raja Bhoj’ Song From Dulhe Raja Landed Lyricist Sameer Anjaan In Legal Trouble

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lyricist Sameer Anjaan faced legal trouble over song lyrics.

Teli community objected to the 'Kahan Raja Bhoj' phrase.

Sameer defended the phrase as an idiom; case settled.

Despite dispute, the song remains a popular cultural phenomenon.

Two decades after its release, Kahan Raja Bhoj from the 1998 comedy hit Dulhe Raja remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable songs. While the track continues to enjoy popularity among audiences and is frequently referenced in popular culture, lyricist Sameer Anjaan has now revealed that the song once landed him in legal trouble.

Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran songwriter recalled how the lyrics sparked controversy and eventually led to a police complaint being filed against him.

Sameer Anjaan Recalls Legal Dispute Over Song Lyrics

During a conversation with JingaBaad, Sameer Anjaan shared that members of the Teli community had objected to the use of the phrase “Kahan Raja Bhoj, Kahan Gangu Teli”, which appears in the song.

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According to the lyricist, a case was filed against him on the grounds that the phrase was offensive to the community. However, he argued that the expression was not something he had personally created, but rather a long-established Hindi idiom that had been used in everyday language for generations.

Reflecting on the incident, Sameer said that the phrase had existed for thousands of years without attracting controversy, but objections arose after it was incorporated into a popular Bollywood song. He added that lawyers were eventually involved, and the matter was resolved through a settlement.

A Song That Became A Cultural Phenomenon

Despite the controversy, Kahan Raja Bhoj went on to become one of the most memorable tracks from Dulhe Raja. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Vinod Rathod, the song remains popular among fans even today and has found a second life on social media, where the phrase is frequently used in memes and humorous posts.

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Released in 1998, Dulhe Raja starred Govinda, Kader Khan, Raveena Tandon, Mohnish Bahl, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Anjana Mumtaz and Asrani. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra and written by Rajeev Kaul, the film emerged as a successful romantic comedy and is still remembered for its entertaining performances and comic timing.

The chemistry between Govinda and Raveena Tandon, combined with the iconic partnership of Govinda and Kader Khan, helped make the film a favourite among audiences and cemented its place in Bollywood’s comedy classics.