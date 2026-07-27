Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday voiced support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over alleged irregularities in India’s education system, saying the movement demonstrated the “true meaning of people power”.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in London, Thunberg said the Indian students’ fight for justice was connected to the wider struggle for democracy and liberation. She called for international solidarity with the protesters.

“The Indian Student protest, has made us all proud! They have given us hope!” Thunberg said, adding that the movement showed what people could achieve when they came together and resisted.

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Greta Thunberg Calls For Global Solidarity

Thunberg said the students’ movement had demonstrated the strength of collective action and urged people beyond India to stand alongside those involved in the campaign.

She described the struggle for justice in India as part of a broader fight for democracy and liberation, saying the two causes were connected. “We all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India,” she said.

The SFI’s UK unit organised the weekend gathering and described it as a celebration of what it called the movement’s victory.

SFI-UK’s victory gathering is in full swing at Trafalgar Square! We send our salutes to @GretaThunberg, who showed up in solidarity with the Indian student movement at the London protest today. The student movement has given global activists hope about the power of the people ✊ pic.twitter.com/nvtsYqEI2R — Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom (@sfi_uk) July 26, 2026

CJP Agitation Ends After 36 Days

Thunberg’s comments came after the CJP’s 36-day agitation ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest began on June 20 and gained further momentum following police action against demonstrators on July 20.

The campaign subsequently received backing from several student organisations and activists, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

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CJP Says Centre Accepted Remaining Demands

The CJP announced on Saturday that it was calling off the agitation after the Centre agreed to its remaining demands. These included compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke described the preceding 36 days as “really, really difficult” and thanked supporters across the country for standing behind the fledgling outfit despite widespread scepticism surrounding its campaign.