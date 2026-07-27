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English NewsNewsWorldGreta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’

Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’

Speaking at a Students’ Federation of India gathering in London, she said the Indian students’ fight for justice and the wider struggle for democracy and liberation were shared causes requiring international solidarity.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday voiced support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over alleged irregularities in India’s education system, saying the movement demonstrated the “true meaning of people power”.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in London, Thunberg said the Indian students’ fight for justice was connected to the wider struggle for democracy and liberation. She called for international solidarity with the protesters.

“The Indian Student protest, has made us all proud! They have given us hope!” Thunberg said, adding that the movement showed what people could achieve when they came together and resisted.

ALSO READ | CJP Leaders Party At 'Five-Star' Hotel, Critics Raise Questions Over Viral Video

Greta Thunberg Calls For Global Solidarity

Thunberg said the students’ movement had demonstrated the strength of collective action and urged people beyond India to stand alongside those involved in the campaign.

She described the struggle for justice in India as part of a broader fight for democracy and liberation, saying the two causes were connected. “We all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India,” she said.

The SFI’s UK unit organised the weekend gathering and described it as a celebration of what it called the movement’s victory.

CJP Agitation Ends After 36 Days

Thunberg’s comments came after the CJP’s 36-day agitation ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest began on June 20 and gained further momentum following police action against demonstrators on July 20.

The campaign subsequently received backing from several student organisations and activists, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

ALSO READ | BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

CJP Says Centre Accepted Remaining Demands

The CJP announced on Saturday that it was calling off the agitation after the Centre agreed to its remaining demands. These included compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke described the preceding 36 days as “really, really difficult” and thanked supporters across the country for standing behind the fledgling outfit despite widespread scepticism surrounding its campaign.

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Greta Thunberg CJP Protest
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