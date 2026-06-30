‘He Wants Kids, I Can’t Give Him That’: Akanksha Chamola Opens Up On Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2.

Separation stems from differing desires regarding having children.

She lacks maternal instinct, while Gaurav's wish for kids changed.

Akanksha found revealing this personal decision publicly devastating.

Television actor Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she revealed on the reality show Lock Upp 2 that she and her husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. She shared that the couple has been living separately and has been discussing separation for over a year. Despite the decision, Akanksha clarified that there is no bitterness between them.

“We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she said.

‘I Can’t Give Him Kids’

In a recent episode, Akanksha opened up to her fellow contestants about one of the key reasons behind their separation. She revealed that she never developed the desire to become a mother. While Gaurav had initially accepted her decision, she said his perspective changed over time, eventually creating a fundamental difference in their life goals.

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“When we got married, I never had a maternal instinct, but I was open to discovering it. It was never completely shut down, but gradually I realised I’m not meant for it. And he was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now, he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. I don’t have that instinct. I told him a long time ago, when I realised I’m not meant for it,” she said.

Akanksha added, “I told him then that I’m not going to do it. So we had a discussion where I said, ‘If you want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part.’ Let’s be honest, 99 per cent of people get married because they want children and a family. There’s nothing wrong with that. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that maybe he wanted all of that, and I wasn’t able to give it to him. I didn’t want to put him in that situation. I’m child-free for a reason. I want to be free.”

Akanksha Breaks Down While Talking About Separation

Akanksha also spoke about how emotionally difficult it was to publicly reveal that she and Gaurav were separating.

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She said, “Humare liye safe hona easy nahi tha. Maine jo bohot bada secret reveal kiya hai na, ma’am, woh life-changing secret hai. Aap sab ke liye bohot aasaan hai bolna ki hum teeno ko aap save kar dete, lekin usne (Harshad) jo secret reveal kiya hai... uska pata nahi. Maine jo secret reveal kiya hai na... aap log jab bahaar jayenge tab pata chalega ki kya secret bola hai. [It wasn’t easy for us to feel safe. The secret I’ve revealed is life-changing. It’s easy for all of you to say that you would have saved the three of us, but I don’t know about the secret Harshad revealed. As for the secret I’ve shared, you’ll only understand its significance once you step outside and find out what I’ve disclosed].”

She later added, “Mere liye woh bohot devastating secret hai. [For me, it is an extremely devastating secret.]”

The actor broke down in tears during the conversation as her fellow contestants gathered around to comfort her.