Akanksha Chamola’s Father Reacts To Divorce Buzz, Alleges Gaurav Khanna Broke Trust

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral comment from Akanksha's alleged father fuels divorce buzz.

Alleged comment accuses Gaurav of lacking support, planning villain role.

Akanksha confirmed divorce, separate living for a year publicly.

Akanksha stated incompatibility, desiring different futures led to separation.

The ongoing divorce buzz around television actors Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna has taken a dramatic turn after a viral social media comment allegedly posted by Akanksha’s father surfaced online. While the authenticity of the comment remains unverified, it has added fresh fuel to an already sensitive situation. The comment suggests Akanksha has been living separately for the past year and makes serious allegations against Gaurav. This comes shortly after Akanksha publicly confirmed that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce, revealing details about their separation and the emotional toll it has taken on her and both families involved.

Viral Comment Of Akansha Chamola's Father

A comment circulating on Instagram has triggered fresh conversations around Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s separation. The person claiming to be Akanksha’s father wrote, “As you are very genuine, I am Akanksha’s daddy. She said, very true. She has been living in Andheri, at my place, for one year. Only till officially separated will they support each other professionally. One word for Gaurav is a very good actor. He could not provide financial and moral support to her. He breached the trust not to talk about the child, but he intentionally acted and took sympathy. He planned to make Akanksha a villain in the media. Thanks to you."

There is currently no confirmation regarding whether the account genuinely belongs to Akanksha’s father. The source of the comment also remains unverified.

Instagram

Divorce Confirmation

Akanksha recently confirmed that she and Gaurav are getting divorced during her appearance on Lock Upp 2. She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past year. People don’t know about this yet." She further shared, “This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past year." Her revelation reportedly left many surprised, including Farah Khan.

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Speaking about the breakdown of the marriage, Akanksha clarified that there is no bitterness between them. “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she said. According to Akanksha, the issues had been ongoing since Gaurav’s stint on Bigg Boss 19. She shared, “All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance."

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Akansha's Emotional Breakdown On Show

Akanksha also opened up about how difficult it was for her to reveal the separation publicly. She said, “Humare liye safe hona easy nahi tha. Maine jo bohot bara secret reveal kiya hai na, ma'am, woh life-changing secret hai. Aap sab ke liye bohot asaan hai bolna ki hum teeno ko aap save kar dete lekin usne (Harshad) jo secret reveal kiya hai… uska pata nahi but maine jo secret reveal kiya hai na… aap log jab bahaar jayenge tab pata chalega ki kya secret bola hai.” She later added, “Mere liye woh bohot devastating secret hain.” The actress broke down on the show while fellow contestants tried to comfort her.

What Akanksha Said About Compatibility

Akanksha also made it clear that despite staying in touch, both of them no longer see a future together as partners. She said, “Me and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public." She added, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

With emotions running high and unverified claims surfacing online, the separation of Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna continues to remain under intense public scrutiny. However, until either side officially addresses the latest allegations, speculation around the matter is likely to continue.