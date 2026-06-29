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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMarathi Film Actor Among Two Women Rescued In Mumbai Prostitution Racket Raid

Marathi Film Actor Among Two Women Rescued In Mumbai Prostitution Racket Raid

Before raiding the hotel, Mumbai police deployed a decoy customer to verify the alleged illegal activity and establish sufficient grounds for the operation.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Crime Branch raided Girgaum hotel, dismantling an alleged prostitution racket.
  • Police rescued two actresses; one prominent Marathi film star.
  • A broker, also a makeup artist, arrested for alleged racket involvement.
  • Investigation continues into finances, coercion, and hotel's potential role.

The Mumbai Police raided a hotel in the Girgaum area and dismantled an alleged prostitution racket, rescuing two actresses in the process. One of the rescued women is a well-known face in Marathi cinema, having headlined several films. The other has appeared in supporting and cameo roles across Bengali and Bollywood films.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected broker who was caught on the spot. Investigators revealed that the accused doubles as a makeup artist with connections in the entertainment industry - a detail that has added a troubling dimension to the case.

Two Actors Arrested

The Mumbai Police confirmed the raid through an official statement but has withheld the identities of the rescued women. According to officials, the victims were allegedly being coerced into prostitution, and clients were being charged large sums of money for the arrangement.

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Mumbai Police raided a hotel in Girgaum and destroyed an alleged prostitution den and rescued two actresses. One of them is a famous Marathi actress who has played lead roles in many films, while the other is known for small roles in Bengali and Bollywood films. During this operation, a broker was caught red-handed,” the statement read.

Before moving in, the police deployed a decoy client to verify the illegal activity and gather sufficient grounds for the raid. Once confirmed, officers swooped in and rescued the women from the premises.

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Investigation Underway

The Crime Branch is now conducting a thorough investigation, which includes scrutinising financial transactions, questioning everyone involved, and examining the possible role of the hotel management in facilitating the racket. Further developments in the case are expected as the probe deepens.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Mumbai Crime Branch raid?

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a Girgaum hotel, dismantling an alleged prostitution racket and rescuing two actresses. A suspected broker was arrested on the spot during the operation.

Who were the individuals rescued during the raid?

Two actresses were rescued: one well-known Marathi cinema lead and another who appeared in supporting roles in Bengali and Bollywood films. Their identities have been withheld by the police.

Was anyone arrested during the police operation?

A suspected broker was arrested on the spot. Investigators revealed the accused also works as a makeup artist with connections in the entertainment industry.

How did the police confirm the illegal activity before the raid?

Before moving in, police deployed a decoy client to verify the illegal activity. This gathered sufficient grounds for the subsequent raid.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The Crime Branch is thoroughly investigating, scrutinizing financial transactions, questioning those involved, and examining the hotel management's role. Further developments are expected.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Mumbai Police ENtertainment News
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