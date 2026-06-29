Marathi Film Actor Among Two Women Rescued In Mumbai Prostitution Racket Raid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Crime Branch raided Girgaum hotel, dismantling an alleged prostitution racket.

Police rescued two actresses; one prominent Marathi film star.

A broker, also a makeup artist, arrested for alleged racket involvement.

Investigation continues into finances, coercion, and hotel's potential role.

The Mumbai Police raided a hotel in the Girgaum area and dismantled an alleged prostitution racket, rescuing two actresses in the process. One of the rescued women is a well-known face in Marathi cinema, having headlined several films. The other has appeared in supporting and cameo roles across Bengali and Bollywood films.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected broker who was caught on the spot. Investigators revealed that the accused doubles as a makeup artist with connections in the entertainment industry - a detail that has added a troubling dimension to the case.

Two Actors Arrested

The Mumbai Police confirmed the raid through an official statement but has withheld the identities of the rescued women. According to officials, the victims were allegedly being coerced into prostitution, and clients were being charged large sums of money for the arrangement.

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“Mumbai Police raided a hotel in Girgaum and destroyed an alleged prostitution den and rescued two actresses. One of them is a famous Marathi actress who has played lead roles in many films, while the other is known for small roles in Bengali and Bollywood films. During this operation, a broker was caught red-handed,” the statement read.

Before moving in, the police deployed a decoy client to verify the illegal activity and gather sufficient grounds for the raid. Once confirmed, officers swooped in and rescued the women from the premises.

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Investigation Underway

The Crime Branch is now conducting a thorough investigation, which includes scrutinising financial transactions, questioning everyone involved, and examining the possible role of the hotel management in facilitating the racket. Further developments in the case are expected as the probe deepens.