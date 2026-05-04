Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kiara Advani denied reports of toning down bold scenes.

She called claims about altering intimate sequences

Reports suggested Advani requested changes after viewing the film's cut.

The film

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who will be seen romancing Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has broken her silence on toning down bold scenes in the film. The actor shared a report on her Instagram Story and called the claims baseless.

Kiara On Bold Scenes With Yash

“Absolute nonsense!” Kiara wrote while reposting the post shared by a media outlet on her Instagram Story. The post suggested that she had requested changes to bold scenes featuring her and Yash.

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Her clarification comes after a report by Gulte claimed there was industry buzz that Kiara had asked director Geetu Mohandas and the team to trim certain intimate sequences after viewing a cut of the film. The report further alleged that she had initially shot a bold romantic sequence after being assured it would remain within her comfort zone, but later reconsidered after seeing the final edit. These claims, however, have not been confirmed.

About Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, features Yash in a dual role as Raaya and Ticket.

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Kiara Advani plays the role of Nadia, while Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth round out the star-studded cast.

The film was initially slated for release on April 10, 2025, but was postponed to March 19, 2026. Amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, the film was delayed again and even avoided a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2. It was shifted to June 4 and now makers have said that it is postponed.

A new release date is yet to be announced.