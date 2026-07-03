ABP Exclusive | Vanshaj Singh No Longer Part Of ‘Alliance’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vanshaj Singh eliminated from Alliance after internal team disputes.

He questioned Nikhil Chinapa's leadership, defending Armaan Khera.

Agu Stanley enters Alliance as new wild card contestant.

The eighth episode of Alliance will stream on Prime Video in an hour. Ahead of the show, ABP Live has exclusively learnt that Vanshaj Singh will be eliminated. This comes after we previously reported that influencer and actor Agu Stanley will enter the show in today’s episode as a wild card contestant.

ALSO READ: 'Acting Like A Snake': Gauhar Khan Accuses Nikhil Chinapa Of Creating Rift Between Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon

Vanshaj No Longer Part Of Alliance

Vanshaj’s exit comes after there were already cracks within the Kings alliance. Vanshaj had openly turned against Nikhil Chinapa following another Knockout loss. Joined by Armaan Khera and Payal Gaming, Vanshaj questioned Nikhil’s leadership and strategy, suggesting he was responsible for the team’s poor performance.

The confrontation escalated when Armaan was put on the “To Be Deleted” list, prompting Vanshaj to defend him and argue that Nikhil deserved to be nominated instead, making it one of the season’s most intense internal conflicts.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Shakes Up Alliance With Surprise Wild Card Entry

About Alliance

Alliance is a reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. It is currently trending at No 1 in India on Prime Video.

“Alliance is a competitive captive reality show blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points—the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System. Face the Ace’s power, survive weekly votes, and rebuild alliances every reset,” reads the description of the reality show on the OTT platform.