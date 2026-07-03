Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Vanshaj Singh No Longer Part Of ‘Alliance’

ABP Exclusive | Vanshaj Singh No Longer Part Of ‘Alliance’

Vanshaj Singh has been eliminated from Alliance ahead of Episode 8. His exit follows growing tensions within the Kings alliance as the Prime Video reality show continues to trend in India.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vanshaj Singh eliminated from Alliance after internal team disputes.
  • He questioned Nikhil Chinapa's leadership, defending Armaan Khera.
  • Agu Stanley enters Alliance as new wild card contestant.

The eighth episode of Alliance will stream on Prime Video in an hour. Ahead of the show, ABP Live has exclusively learnt that Vanshaj Singh will be eliminated. This comes after we previously reported that influencer and actor Agu Stanley will enter the show in today’s episode as a wild card contestant.

ALSO READ: 'Acting Like A Snake': Gauhar Khan Accuses Nikhil Chinapa Of Creating Rift Between Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon

Vanshaj No Longer Part Of Alliance

Vanshaj’s exit comes after there were already cracks within the Kings alliance. Vanshaj had openly turned against Nikhil Chinapa following another Knockout loss. Joined by Armaan Khera and Payal Gaming, Vanshaj questioned Nikhil’s leadership and strategy, suggesting he was responsible for the team’s poor performance.

The confrontation escalated when Armaan was put on the “To Be Deleted” list, prompting Vanshaj to defend him and argue that Nikhil deserved to be nominated instead, making it one of the season’s most intense internal conflicts.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Shakes Up Alliance With Surprise Wild Card Entry

About Alliance

Alliance is a reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. It is currently trending at No 1 in India on Prime Video.

“Alliance is a competitive captive reality show blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points—the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System. Face the Ace’s power, survive weekly votes, and rebuild alliances every reset,” reads the description of the reality show on the OTT platform.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being eliminated from Alliance in the upcoming episode?

Vanshaj Singh will be eliminated in the eighth episode of Alliance. This information was exclusively learned by ABP Live.

Who is joining Alliance as a wild card contestant?

Influencer and actor Agu Stanley will enter Alliance as a wild card contestant in today's episode.

What caused Vanshaj Singh's conflict within Alliance?

Vanshaj openly turned against Nikhil Chinapa, questioning his leadership after a Knockout loss. He also defended Armaan Khera when he was nominated.

Who is the host of the Alliance reality show?

Alliance is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The show is currently trending at No 1 in India on Prime Video.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alliance Prime Video Vanshaj Singh Vanshaj Singh Elimination
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Vanshaj Singh No Longer Part Of ‘Alliance’
ABP Exclusive | Vanshaj Singh No Longer Part Of ‘Alliance’
Celebrities
Anmol Bishnoi Moves Mumbai Court To Surrender In Salman Khan House Firing Case
Anmol Bishnoi Moves Mumbai Court To Surrender In Salman Khan House Firing Case
Celebrities
Minions & Monsters Review | Yellow, Is It Fun You’re Looking For? Because This Isn’t Quite It
Minions & Monsters Review | Yellow, Is It Fun You’re Looking For? Because This Isn’t Quite It
Celebrities
'Acting Like A Snake': Gauhar Khan Accuses Nikhil Chinapa Of Creating Rift Between Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon
'Acting Like A Snake': Gauhar Khan Accuses Nikhil Chinapa Of Creating Rift Between Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Government Over Bharat Tiwari Encounter; Bahujan Mahapanchayat Postponed
Mumbai monsoon: Major BMC Negligence Exposed as 60-Year-Old Man Falls into Open Manhole in Sakinaka, Rescue Underway
Ram Temple Donation Case: Devotees in Jaipur Demand Judicial Probe, Express Deep Anguish Over Alleged Theft
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Lawyers Seek CBI Probe, File Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget