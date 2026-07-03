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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Shakes Up Alliance With Surprise Wild Card Entry

Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Shakes Up Alliance With Surprise Wild Card Entry

Following Ravi Kishan's emotional exit from the Alliance, Agu Stanley is set to shake up the competition with a surprise wild card entry, promising a fresh dynamic inside the house.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood debutant Agu Stanley enters 'Alliance' reality show.
  • He becomes the first Nigerian on Indian reality television.
  • Producers expect his unique charm to surprise participants.
  • 'Alliance' is a competitive reality series trending on Prime.

Agu Stanley, who made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, is about to add another first to his fast-rising career. He is now heading into reality television as the newest contestant on Alliance as a wild card contestant.

Agu’s Entry Will Surprise Both Audience, Contestants

With this, Agu becomes the first Nigerian ever to appear as a contestant on an Indian reality series, opening the door for a new kind of cross-cultural representation on Indian television.

ALSO READ| ABP Exclusive | ‘Talent Alone Isn’t Enough’: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley On Bollywood Debut In Bobby Deol’s Bandar

Fans who know Agu from his social media content are already familiar with what he brings to the table: sharp humour, an easy charm, and a knack for connecting with people from completely different backgrounds. Producers are banking on that same energy to shake things up inside the Alliance house.

“The makers wanted someone who could surprise both the contestants and the audience,” a source close to the production revealed. “Agu’s entry does exactly that.”

About Alliance

Alliance is a reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. It is currently trending at number 1 in India on Prime Video. 

“Alliance is a competitive captive reality show blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points-the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System. Face the Ace’s power, survive weekly votes, and rebuild alliances every reset,” read the description of the reality show on the OTT platform. 

ALSO READ| Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi

Ravi Kishan, who was also one of the contestants, emotional exit that went viral on social media. 

During his conversation with the contestants, Ravi Kishan said, “Aap logo ne mujhe itna pyaar diya, itna izzat samman diya. Rivva ko pata hai mere aansu kisi ne aaj tak dekhe nahi. Maine apni duty nibhayi. Main is show mein jis liye aaya tha, woh maine kiya. Ab mere duty ka call aa gaya hai, cause logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapas Gorakhpur jaa raha hoon, wahi rehta hoon main [You all have given me so much love, so much respect and honour]. Rivva knows that no one has ever seen my tears. I fulfilled my duty; I did what I came to do in this show.

Now the call of duty has come, because the people have voted for me. I am going back to Gorakhpur, that's where I live.]”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What new venture is Agu Stanley embarking on?

Agu Stanley is entering reality television as a wild card contestant on the show

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Alliance Agu Stanley
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